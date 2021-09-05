When will PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK file will be released? All you need to know

PUBG Mobile is one of the top franchises in the battle royale genre. The game has a PC version with ultra-high-quality graphics. Its mobile version also offers the same HD quality survival royale gaming experience to its users.

The developers push various updates with new features to keep players interested in the game. Players are eagerly waiting for the latest 1.6 update, which will arrive with a flurry of amazing features. This article discusses when PUBG Mobile's 1.6 APK file will be released and everything a player needs to know about the update.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update expected release date

PUBG Mobile developers are all set to release another interesting update for its users. The update will feature lots of new features like new UI changes and various new options for an exclusive BR experience.

The expected release date for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK file is between 10th September and 13th September 2021. The ongoing Royale Pass season will end on 16th September 2021. So, players can expect the new update to arrive with the new Royale Pass or between September 10-13th.

Top features of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update:

1) Bandage usage fix:

Bandage use feature in PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

One of the most awaited features of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is the bandage use feature. This feature will help players stop using bandages while traveling to the zone or while shooting. In the current update, the character is more focused on using bandages, which ruins a player's gaming experience.

2) New in-game UI:

New UI changes in PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

In the 1.6 update of PUBG Mobile, there are some new changes in the system UI. With this feature, players will be able to get better in-game information. In the new update, instead of only the yellow and black colors behind the options and buttons, players will be able to see ON and OFF information.

3) New Punch animation:

With the 1.6 update, a new punch animation has been added to the game. It will make the game's overall look much more realistic. With this feature, players will be able to hit more headshots onto enemy players.

4) Map route information:

Map route information feature in PUBG Mobile (Image via Classified YT)

Another interesting feature in the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is the map route information. This feature will add a new Route button to the map section. Upon clicking the button, players will be able to view the plane path route on their map. The feature will come in very handy for players who play in competitive and tournament matches.

