PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update has been released officially, and now the developers are ready to push out the next season, i.e. Season 13 Royale Pass. The new season will bring a lot of new exciting rewards and in-game time in the game.

Season 12 will end on 11th May 2020, and the RP section will get locked post this. It will be unlocked again with the release of Season 13, and the release date has been announced. The new season is called the Toy Playground and is completely based on a toy theme.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 RP Unlock Date

When the Season 12 will end the RP will be closed for a day, i.e. no one will be to enter the RP section and complete the missions. PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will unlock on 13th May 2020.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 will offer a free as well as an Elite Royale Pass. Furthermore, there will be two versions of the Elite Pass out of which the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC while the Elite Upgrade Plus will require around 1800 UC.

The Season 13 Royale Pass will offer Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Rank 50 and get the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Along with this, the Puppet Agent outfit has three forms that you can mix and match.

Starting from Season 13, the K/D data in player information will be changed to Average K/D per match. A brand new male character Andy will also be introduced, whose ability is to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns. Along with this, it will bring the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes and much more.

