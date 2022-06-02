Where are the Abandoned Ruins in My Time at Sandrock?

My Time at Sandrock has so many interesting locations for players to visit. Sometimes it happens organically while exploring the world for resources or carrying out a quest, or it is something that every player is led towards. Either way, the world of My Time at Sandrock is a living, breathing place.

Part of the fun comes from finding out the purpose of each location. In fact, there are places that serve multiple functions and will be hot zones for players to visit frequently. It could be because they are full of resources for players to gather or because it has features that help progress, like the Research Center helping unlock new blueprints.

One place in particular that has multiple layers in My Time at Sandrock is the Abandoned Ruins. It is just one of three ruins in the game, remnants of structures from the Old World. There are the Abandoned Ruins, Paradise Lost, and Hazardous Ruins.

The Abandoned Ruins will be the first ruins players come across and enter in My Time at Sandrock. In fact, it becomes a point of interest very early on in the game via a commission from Rocky and Yan. Here is where the Abandoned Ruins are in My Time at Sandrock and why the ruins can and will be very important to visit quite frequently.

My Time at Sandrock: Where the Abandoned Ruins are located

To find the Abandoned Ruins, players should first visit the Eufaula Salvage Yard. It is located in Sandrock, so it isn’t hidden away for players to find. It has a big, fancy sign that says “Eufaula Salvage.” Rocky is the owner of the place. Keep in mind where it is at because players must visit it frequently for useful raw materials like Rubber.

Most importantly, the Abandoned Ruins are located right behind the Eufaula Salvage Yard in My Time at Sandrock. Unfortunately, the Abandoned Ruins are completely cut off for new players and will not be accessible. This is because opening the Abandoned Ruins is locked behind a special quest. Thankfully, it is a mission that every player will get since it is part of the main story.

: Finish the mission “Picking Up the Slack.” It comes after the main mission, “First Day on the Job.” You must collect scrap to build a crane lift. Step 2: Use the newly built crane lift. You can now enter the Abandoned Ruins, which you’ll have to anyway due to the mission “Mining Time!” which comes after.

Inside the Abandoned Ruins, players will find various types of ore, such as Copper and Tin Ore, and even Relics. However, it isn’t just one single level; there are several floors. Only specific materials will appear on specific levels. For example, Tin Ore appears on level 5. Be prepared as there will be creatures to fight as well.

One important fact to keep in mind about the Abandoned Ruins in My Time at Sandrock is the weekly fee. It will cost 240 gols to enter, which is in-game money. In addition to access, players also receive a jet pack and Relic Detector.

