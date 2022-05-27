How to get Tin Ore in My Time at Sandrock

Players can easily get Tin Ore in My Time at Sandrock, it just might take a while. My Time at Sandrock takes all of the elements players loved about My Time at Portia and simply sets it in the desert.

While there are some gameplay additions, it’s still the Animal Crossing-like resource manager fans are familiar with. Naturally, some of those resources seem pretty rare.

How to farm a valuable resource in My Time at Sandrock

Many players are wondering where they can find Tin Ore. It’s impossible to access this resource, though, without first reaching Eufaula Salvage, particularly the Abandoned Salvage in there.

Players are going to need level 5 to access Tin Ore, so it's not like this is an extremely early game resource. The good news is that they will get a free entry on their first visit. Every week after that, though, the cost to get into the Eufaula Salvage will be 200 Gols.

It will require a fair bit of mining in the Ruins to actually find the Tin Ore. It isn’t available on the first level, players will have to dig to access other levels in the ruins.

This is done by using the Diving Goggles. Players will want to look for the purple orb. This will indicate where the entrance to the next level is. Rinse and repeat for a bit, and they should end up with the Tin Ore that they need.

If that seemed like a lot of work, players should only have to suffer through it once. Tin Ore can also be purchased at the Eufaula Salvage Shop for 4 Gols each. Depending on how much Tin Ore the player wants, it may be more economical to simply farm for it. Those with a large Gol pool, however, can simply buy them and not have to worry about the hassle.

So, why should one go out of their way to look for Tin? Well, it’s a very valuable resource, mostly because it can be converted into bronze. Upgrades for many tools in the game will require bronze.

One thing players may want to keep in mind is that My Time at Sandrock is only in early access. There may be significant changes when the game is officially released, and according to the developers, that might take a year.

