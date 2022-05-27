My Time at Sandrock combines various gameplay mechanics that seem to have a little something for everyone. The fun part is that players will have to engage with different kinds of content in order to flourish and grow in the game.

It is difficult to pinpoint what genre My Time at Sandrock falls into. There is base building, monsters to fight, items to craft, farming, resource gathering, and characters with their own personalities that players can interact with and even romance. However, My Time at Sandrock is more akin to Stardew Valley than, say, Minecraft; it is essentially a sandbox game with a narrative weaved in.

With that said, crafting plays a big part in the game; in fact, it tends to be what players have to engage with to progress the story. Not to mention side missions where in-game characters request specific items that the player must craft in order to complete the said mission.

One item that players will often craft is Rubber. Quite often, Rubber becomes an essential component of several structures and crafting stations in the game. If the player is in need of it, here is how to get Rubber in My Time at Sandrock and what it can be used for.

My Time at Sandrock: How to get Rubber and what it can be used for

In My Time at Sandrock, Rubber is considered a “raw crafting material,” just like Iron Ore is. This means it can be found through the process of gathering as opposed to a Rubber Shell, which has to be crafted.

To obtain Rubber in the game, players will have to venture out into the wild:

Step 1 : Craft a Recycler. It requires 2 Stone Trough, 3 Wood, and 2 Grinding Saws.

: Craft a Recycler. It requires 2 Stone Trough, 3 Wood, and 2 Grinding Saws. Step 2 : Bring along a Pickhammer. It requires 4 Stone and 2 Wood to craft.

: Bring along a Pickhammer. It requires 4 Stone and 2 Wood to craft. Step 3 : Travel to Eufaula Salvage, the Eufaula Desert, or visit the Beach. These locations are likely to have piles of junk.

: Travel to Eufaula Salvage, the Eufaula Desert, or visit the Beach. These locations are likely to have piles of junk. Step 4 : Locate Junk Piles or Rubber Junk Piles (or both) and destroy them. These piles of junk can drop Rubber Scraps.

: Locate Junk Piles or Rubber Junk Piles (or both) and destroy them. These piles of junk can drop Rubber Scraps. Step 5: Place the Rubber Scraps into the Recycler. When the process is complete, you will receive Rubber.

The process of recycling Rubber Scraps will take some time; however, rest assured, players are guaranteed to receive Rubber, Dregs, and other possible Rubber-related items.

Players will definitely want to amass as much Rubber as possible. It becomes a highly important component for crafting Rubber Shells which, in turn, are then used to construct additional crafting stations and for completing side missions. For example, the R-47 Mobile Suit is needed for a quest and one of the required materials is 4 Rubber Shells.

Here are a few important assembly stations and gear that require Rubber to create refined materials for crafting:

Refiner

Apprentice Cooking Station

Explorer clothing

Desert clothing

Rescue Team clothing

Sandgear

Valves

Magneto Inductive Inspector

Yakmel Station

Sandrunning Kiosk

And those alone are just related to Rubber Shells in the game. Rubber Rings and Rubber Tubes are needed for other important blueprints in My Time at Sandrock, so gather plenty of Rubber before getting to work.

