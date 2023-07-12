Where is Athena in Oxenfree 2?

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals is the long-awaited sequel to the radio-tuning 2016 masterpiece from Night School Studio. The main objective of the game is to stop a bewildering ritual from happening on a nearby island before it results in a series of bad events. This game outdoes its predecessor on every level. Unlike the original, you will have two radios in Lost Signals. This allows you to communicate with a wide cast of characters, and you can do this whenever you want. The feeling of using a supernatural radio in a night-time forest creates an eerie ambiance that is bound to create a unique vibe.

You do not need to play the original game to enjoy Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals, but it would probably help you out a lot in understanding the mechanics of the game.

How to find Athena in Oxenfree 2?

Unfortunately, you will only be able to encounter Athena once you near the final stages of Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals. However, it will not be an uphill climb if you want to find her. You will see that she appears by herself when you and Jacob proceed to complete the final task.

You will get two chances to pet Athena throughout this period. The first opportunity arises while Jacob fills you in on all of her details, whilst the second one is accessible as you descend to the docks and board the boat.

You will get the bronze "Who Can Resist?" trophy if you pet her during one of these encounters. You will be awarded the "Master of Your Domain" trophy if you decide not to pet Athena during either of the two encounters. But honestly, it is not missing out on petting Athena for some trophy.

Embracing the absurd is a part of Lost Signals. You have endless woods to explore, and the things you can do to enjoy the game are far more than you can ask for.

