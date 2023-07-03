Where is the Baby Whale in Dave the Diver?

Dave the Diver features a fascinating sea known as Blue Hole, home to numerous rare species. The Blue Hole Sea not only offers an opportunity for exploration but an interactive adventure. The vast expanse of Dave the Diver's ocean is incredibly deep, and as you delve further, you will encounter rare creatures. However, certain creatures can be readily found until a certain depth is reached.

Within this expansive underwater environment, there are various locations to discover, each inhabited by dangerous and friendly creatures, making these underwater experiences unique as players can interact with them.

In a particular quest of Dave the Diver, players are tasked with finding a Baby Whale, and once located, their objective is to engage in a heartwarming interaction by petting the gentle creature.

This article provides valuable information on how to successfully locate the adorable Baby Whale in the game.

Where to find the Baby Whale in Dave the Diver

It is necessary to descend to a depth of 70 meters (Image via Mini Rocket)

In Chapter 3, players will be tasked with discovering a Baby Whale. To locate it, players must descend to a depth of 70 meters. Thereafter, players will encounter plenty of fish and a cave obstructed by an object. They must interact with the object and remove it to unblock the entrance to the cave. Once the object has been successfully removed, the path into the cave will be cleared.

The whale appears to be feeling down (Image via MiniRocket)

Upon stepping into the cave, players will encounter a Baby Whale that appears to be feeling down. The task is to engage with it and interact with it in the right manner to bring it joy. Once the Whale has been successfully petted, it will establish a friendship with the player.

The next task is to ensure the safe transport of the baby Whale to its mother. Players must be cautious of deadly predators that lie along the path to the mother Whale. After a while, the mother Whale will emerge to protect the player and the baby Whale from a school of sharks. Thereafter, the quest will be successfully completed.

Dave the Diver offers distinctive adventures in underwater exploration and restaurant management. The game incorporates captivating RPG elements that deliver an immersive gameplay experience. It also offers challenging missions that demand the accomplishment of particular goals.

Every chapter presents a set of objectives, such as exploring the ocean's depths to locate specific creatures, eliminating particular creatures, or uncovering specific items. In Dave the Diver, players are tasked with exploring the depths of the sea to collect fish during the day, which they can then use to prepare sushi at night.

These gameplay mechanics make the game not only enjoyable but also challenging.

