Where is the Box factory in Fortnite?

Box Factory in Fortnite

Fortnite has come to an impasse lately and players are grinding their way to complete their battle pass and earn final rewards from it. Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 3 has been delayed and that gives players more time to keep up if they have been slacking off on the challenges.

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 introduced new factions 'Ghost and Shadow', who fight to restore peace on the island of Fortnite. We all are aware of the theme of Chapter 2. However, different agents have different sets of mission which are meant to be completed by the player to earn Experience points for their battle pass.

One of the fairly dodgy missions is to 'Hide in a Creepin' Cardboard at the Box Factory'. Now it might seem easy at first glance, but finding the Box Factory is a hard nut to crack as it does not show as a point of interest in the map and you need to locate it yourself.

Where is the location of Box Factory in Fortnite?

You can check the map below for finding the accurate location of the Box Factory in Fortnite. It is an easy location to spot once you are in the vicinity. The Factory is surrounded by snow-covered mountains and trees.

Image Credit: Gamespot

Make sure to be beware of Shadow Meowscles' location as after the Yacht was given to Deadpool, Box factory is where he patrols. After looting the place, you can go and eliminate him and take his loot.

How to complete the mission?

It is pretty easy to complete the mission once you have reached the location described in the map above. You need to get into a box and get out after a few seconds to make sure you complete it. We recommend that you land on the top of the building, make your way to complete the mission and then go on to fight Meowscles.

