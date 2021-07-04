Where is the Broodmother's location in Grounded?

Grounded is still a work in progress and the survival-based game is still receiving new updates such as the Broodmother. As the first official boss in the game, players have a new challenge to take on with loot that can be worthwhile.

As part of the new update, the Broodmother boss in Grounded will offer players a chance to earn new achievements and collect new loot. Like any survival game, it will help players progress even further than before with better equipment. Players only need to find and defeat the Broodmother herself.

How to find and fight the Broodmother in Grounded

The first part of taking on the Broodmother is of course finding her location and taking the path therein Grounded. Players should look no further than the Flingman Flying Disc location to start. When players arrive there, they should look towards a branch.

Near the branch, in the area, there will be a location which can be entered. It serves as the den for the Broodmother, and as the name implies, it's a spooky place. The den is full of webs and is clearly meant to be the stomping grounds of a spider boss. However, she simply won't appear as players make their way further inside. Instead, they will need a recipe that spawns the Broodmother boss.

A Broodmother BLT is an item that is required for the boss to spawn within the den. It's a crafted item within Grounded and it requires the player to have a tier 3 recipe for their oven at their own base. As long as the oven is available, the recipe shouldn't take too much time or too many resources. The full list is two Bombardier parts, two Ladybug parts, and one Thistle to finish things off.

With the den found and the BLT item created, it is then time to spawn the Broodmother boss itself. To do so, players need to find an open egg sac inside the den or cave. The fight clearly begins when she gets a hint of the item and descends from the ceiling to fight.

The Broodmother BLT won't be consumed until players can take her down. However, it will be consumed afterward, and to take on the boss again, a new Broodmother BLT will be needed in Grounded. It's worth making a handful just in case a group of players want more chances at looting.

