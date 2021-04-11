Where do chickens spawn in Fortnite Season 6

Chickens are one of the newest additions to Fortnite Season 6. These birds offer an alternative way to rotate around the map. Rotation is an important aspect in all battle royales like Fortnite. Players need to be on the move constantly for better loot and for greater chances of survival.

Alternatively, chickens can be used to farm animal parts and meat. Animal parts are crucial ingredients when it comes to crafting Primal Weapons. As mentioned before, chickens are extremely helpful when it comes to moving around on the island. Players can glide short distances using these chickens in Fortnite Season 6.

Chicken spawns in Fortnite Season 6

Although not that rare on the island, there are a good number of places where chickens spawn in Fortnite Season 6 . These birds are fast, so they can be difficult to catch.

This map shows all the chicken spawns in Fortnite Season 6. Image via Fortnite.gg

Colossal Crops

This area is basically farmland. Since chickens are mostly found on farms, players may come across a high number of chicken spawns in Fortnite Season 6 in this area. This area is a hot drop because the NPC, Raz, can be found here. Some players might want to land at other locations as well.

Advertisement

Holly Hedges

As seen in the map, Holly Hedges sees approximately three groups of chickens spawn in Fortnite Season 6. One spawn occurs slightly west of Weeping Woods, while two spawns occur directly north of Holly Hedges.

Pleasant Park

Just like Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park has around three chicken spawn locations in Fortnite Season 6. The spawns occur in the primal area close to this region, as seen on the map.

Other than these areas, players can also see a group of chickens spawning near Stealthy Stronghold and Misty Meadows.

These birds are harmless, unlike the other wild animals on the map. However, in many cases, knowing where chickens spawn in Fortnite Season 6 can be the difference between an elimination and a victory royale in the game.