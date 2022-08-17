Where do you claim the Starpath Navigation rewards in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy is the new sci-fi MMORPG that is making a big push in the gacha game world. In a competitive market with a title like Genshin Impact in the top spot, Perfect World will need to make some big moves to stand out.

The Starpath Navigation event grants a headstart to beginners who undertake certain challenges. It allows the player to get a few point rewards as they take on the earliest features of the game. This functions like a tutorial that also grants benefits for the rest of the campaign.

The Starpath Navigation rewards in Tower of Fantasy

Players joining Tower of Fantasy for the first time will find a lot of new concepts to familiarize themselves with. The Starpath Navigation rewards will guide their progress and offer a few great items to start their journey.

The Starpath Navigation event begins the moment the player creates a new character on a server. From that moment on, they have exactly 21 days to complete all the challenges and claim all the rewards before it expires.

To examine the challenges asked of players as part of the Starpath Navigation event, check the Rewards box in the top right corner of the screen. From there, look to the bottom of the screen and pick the furthest right option marked Newcomer Event.

From this screen, players can scroll through the challenges that are asked of them. To claim a reward, click on the orange Claim button next to a completed challenge to get the points.

The Starpath Navigation rewards come in the form of points, which can then be spent on a variety of items. Players only need to click on the Point Rewards option to spend their acquired points.

What can players get with Starpath Navigation points in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy players will find themselves completing most of these beginning challenges easily. As long as they remember to claim the points, they'll rack up quite a few.

Players can easily get point rewards from earning and spending resources, consuming items, and logging in seven days in a row. With those points, they can buy more items to earn points, but also get the other essentials.

The most valuable option in the Starpath Navigation event is unquestionably the SSR Weapon Box that can be bought. This will allow players to choose from one of nine extremely powerful weapons that will immediately become fan favorites.

Here are the nine weapons on offer:

Rosy Edge (Meryl)

Icewind Arrow (Tsubasa)

Absolute Zero (Coco Ritter)

Scythe of the Crow (KING)

Chakram of the Seas (Shiro)

Negating Cube (Zero)

Dual EM Stars (Samir)

Molten Shield V2 (Huma)

Thunderblades (Crow)

It will cost the player 700 points to buy their SSR Weapon, which they can then pick from the list. The chosen weapon will grant the tied-in character an immense starting advantage.

Tower of Fantasy players just have to perform basic activities within the first 21 days of their new character. By turning in these points, players will end up much more powerful in a brief period.

