Where is Clementine’s address in Stray?

Stray is more than just a “cat game,” although that is the primary source of fun. Besides roaming the streets as a cat in a cyberpunk world, the game tells a story.

Sure, it starts by separating the main protagonist from their family, but it is the Outsiders and the environment that reveal another story weaved in. Alternatively, players can take a load off by napping or finding places to scratch.

As they experience more of the environment and the colorful cast of robots, like B-12, they will quickly realize the robots need help. Robots, or Outsiders as they are often called, are unlike the Sentinels, who are oppressive. It just so happens that being a cat is a threat to the Sentinels but a hopeful symbol to the Outsiders.

Users will come across many robots that will offer assistance in various ways, but it is rarely for free. It is not necessarily the Outsiders’ intention to use the cat, more so an exchange of favors. If gamers use their innate cat skills to complete a task, then, in return, they get what they want, too.

In fact, amongst the most essential characters that individuals need to help to progress through the story is Clementine. With her help, they will be one step closer to reuniting with their family. However, Clementine’s location is a bit of a mystery.

Players can use photograph in their possession to find Clementine’s address in Stray

As users progress through Stray, they will come into possession of Clementine’s picture at some point. It is an essential item given to the protagonist by Zbaltazar.

This seemingly innocuous photo is key to figuring out Clementine’s address in the game.

Step 1 : Open the inventory and highlight Clementine’s picture.

: Open the inventory and highlight Clementine’s picture. Step 2: Turn the photo over so gamers can look at the picture’s backing.

Right there is Clementine’s address. Of course, at first glance, it might as well be a different language, which it is, but it can be translated.

The blue marking that resembles “No” designates the street on which Clementine lives. The green dots represent the floor, while the five red dots represent Clementine’s apartment number.

Step 3 : Now go to Midtown. Look for the blue sign that matches the blue symbol on the photo. That’s the street readers are looking for.

: Now go to Midtown. Look for the blue sign that matches the blue symbol on the photo. That’s the street readers are looking for. Step 4 : Go to the second floor of the residential building.

: Go to the second floor of the residential building. Step 5: Look for an apartment labeled with three green and five red dots on the second floor. That’s Clementine’s apartment. Use the window to squeeze inside.

From here on out, it is just a matter of helping Clementine. She welcomes users, begrudgingly, with:

“I guess you’re my new recruit. You’re not very big.”

However, she will quickly warm up to how resourceful the cat can be in Stray amongst the Outsiders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far