Stray: Who are the Outsiders and where to find them

In Stray, players will meet an assortment of unique humanoid robots with their own personalities and characteristics. Bereft of humans, the game world is inhabited by these robots living in various secluded settlements while trying to deal with the threat of Zurks and Sentinels. One of the most interesting bunch to come across are the Outsiders.

The Outsiders are central to Stray's narrative. They are a bunch of robots who dream of making their way out of the walled city they find themselves in. Three of them managed to leave The Slums, but nothing has been heard ever since. Momo is the only one left who has given up hope of ever completing their aim.

Players will come across each of them as they make their way through the various chapters in the game in their journey to reunite with their cat family. The cat itself becomes one of the Outsiders, warmly called the little Outsider. This article talks about who these Outsiders are and where they can be found.

Meeting Momo, Doc, Zbaltazar and Clementine in Stray

Momo

Momo is located in The Slums. Once the cat is deemed not a threat, players will need to show the postcard of the Outside to the Guardian. The latter will explain that it is impossible to leave but that there is a group of robots called the Outsiders. He continued that all of them were gone except Momo, who had given up on any attempt to leave.

Momo lives high up on the building with the orange neon sign in the slum area. The Guardian will point to it. Players need to spin around and jump on a stack of boxes and a vending machine on the right. They have to make their way up, jumping on ledges and AC vents, past the robot throwing a can of paint, and then upwards to the balcony.

Momo as seen when players first meet them (Image via Stray, Annapurna Interactive)

Momo is in the room with a sad face-screen as they try to fix the faulty Transceiver. They have given up hope on the project as others have left, and the machine is not working. Momo gives players their notebook and states that they are done with the idea of leaving.

Players can find the notebooks of all the other Outsiders present in The Slums. When they come back and tell Momo, their spirit is rejuvenated. Once the player brings Doc back, Momo will take the cat into the Sewers.

Doc

Doc is the scientist who created the Defluxor, a machine capable of bursting Zurks with a high-intensity light. Players will meet Doc in the chapter 'Dead End.' The cat will have to make its way through hordes of Zurk to get to Doc. For players who need a guide on how to unlock the Defluxor, check here.

Doc as seen in-game (Image via Stray, Annapurna Interactive)

Doc is the father of Seamus, who is patiently waiting for him back in The Slums. Doc is overjoyed when the little Outsider arrives and is able to guide them back to The Slums and their son.

Zbaltazar

The next Outsider to be found in the game is Zbaltazar. They can be found in Antvillage, in chapter 9. The vertical settlement is a beautifully designed explorable place showcasing the various classes of society that exist there and the presence of hope in the face of hardship and pain. Much like the other sections of Stray, Antvillage is a visual treat.

Zbaltazar (Image via Stray, Annapurna Interactive)

Zbaltazar can be found high up the structure. The cat will have to make its way up the ladders and the pipes to get there. Zbaltazar is sitting in front of numerous TV screens, silently meditating. They wake up as the player approaches, revealing that players will have to go to Midtown if they want to get in touch with Clementine.

Zbaltazar also provides a picture of Clementine with an address on the back to help players.

Clementine

The final Outsider on the list brings a plethora of exciting action sequences to the game. Clementine and the cat will be involved in stealing an Atomic Battery, getting betrayed by a confidante, breaking out of jail, and seeing a sacrifice for the greater good.

Clementine can be found in the housing area of Midtown. Once players make their way to that space, they will have to scale up to the third floor and find the door with five dots. The required floor and door numbers are mentioned on the back of the picture provided by Zbaltazar. Door number five is boarded up, and players will be jumping in through a window.

Clementine's farewell (Image via Stray, Annapurna Interactive)

Without spoiling how the rest of the next two chapters go, players will find themselves in jail and will have to break out of the facility along with Clementine. The latter will give the player the subway key and draw the pursuing Sentinels away to give the cat a chance to escape.

