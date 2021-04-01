Where to collect Literature Samples in Fortnite Season 6

Completing challenges in Fortnite Season 6 is a great way to obtain experience points to level up the Battle Pass. While some challenges are difficult, others are more straightforward and reward players with high experience points.

The Zero Point has been contained but Reality collapsed in the process, restoring a natural balance to the Island.



Run wild on the Island with Lara Croft, Agent Jones, Teen Titans’ Raven and... Cluck. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/vVWjgttUyI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

A lengthy challenge that players can try out is the Spire Challenges. This questline is long but rewarding, and players will get to explore a few areas in more detail.

However, players looking for a quick and rewarding challenge can try to collect Literature Samples in Fortnite Season 6. While the quest is not as rewarding as the Spire Challenges, it's a great way to level up the Battle Pass by obtaining experience points.

This guide will help players collect Literature Samples in a jiffy.

Collecting Literature Samples in Fortnite Season 6

To complete this challenge, players must collect four Literature Samples. These Literature Samples are scattered throughout Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake. While getting to these locations will be easy, given that they are hot-drop zones, players may require multiple attempts to complete it.

There are a total of five Literature Samples that can be found, but players only need to collect four to complete the challenge. It is advisable to land in a squad to improve the odds of completing the challenge on the first try.

Locations for finding the Literature Samples:

#1 - Collect Literature Samples in Lazy Lake

One sample can be obtained inside the building with a "24" sign on it. Be sure to look for the sign to save time before entering the building.

The second sample can be found inside the basement of a house. Following the ramp that leads into the basement, players will find the Literature Sample there.

These are the locations of the literature samples in Lazy Lake and Pleasant Park. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Qe2Y7AqZYn — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) March 23, 2021

#2 - Collect Literature Samples in Pleasant Park

One sample can be obtained inside a white house at Pleasant Park, while the other will be located inside a brown house. Also, both the Literature Samples are located inside the bookshelves on the ground floor.

Players will only need to find four of these to complete the challenge. Upon completion, players will earn 22,000 experience points.

With Fortnite Season 6 being so sweaty, there is a good chance that multiple attempts will be required to complete this challenge. But with some luck and good timing, the challenge can be done on the first try.

Here's a more detailed guide to help players locate the Literature Samples:

