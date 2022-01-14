Where to drive through taco carts in Forza Horizon 5

Colliding with objects in Forza Horizon 5 is very much a reality. In fact, the game has challenges telling the player to do precisely that: break stuff with their car.

One such challenge is driving through poor taco carts. You may have passed a few drives through the various towns and cities, though the carts can be well hidden. To complete the challenge, however, taco cards have to be smashed.

Forza Horizon 5: Where will the taco carts be located

Smashing the taco carts is the easiest part of the challenge. There isn’t any particular way you have to do it. Simply park your car in front of a taco cart, hit the gas, then drive through the delicious food stand. If you can drive in Forza Horizon 5, then you’re set.

Finding taco carts is a different matter. A dozen could have passed you, and you wouldn’t even know it unless you knew what to look for. For starters, taco carts congregate in populated areas. Forza Horizon 5 features several cities in Mexico, like Guanajuato, with large populations.

It’s there, within the various cities, taco carts will be located. When driving around, look for food stands with multi-colored umbrellas (pink, green, and yellow). It's important to note some have fruit, and others sell tacos.

Fast Travel Boards that make smashing taco carts easier

Getting anywhere near the cities in Forza Horizon 5 to smash taco carts might take a bit of time. The map is massive, so driving to the nearest city will feel like a road trip. To make life easier, use Fast Travel.

However, it’s expensive (after frequent uses). If you happen to come across a Fast Travel board, smash it. This will give a nice discount on fast travel at that very point. If you can find all 50 Fast Travel Boards, Horizon will foot the bill on your fast travel costs.

You do not have to find all 50 to make smashing taco carts easier. Find at least one Fast Travel Board outside (or inside) each major city, smash it, and move on. That way, you can fast travel between cities, smashing taco carts whenever they appear.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha