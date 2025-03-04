Where to find Acute Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds

Acute Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds is a high-ranking crafting material that you will need to craft various late-game weapons and armor. As you progress through the narrative and start taking on higher-level monsters, you will need to craft better gear. This is where a good stockpile of Acute Fang can come in handy.

This guide tells you everything you need to know about how you can get the Acute Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Acute Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can hunt and carve small carnivorous creatures to get Acute Fang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Acute Fang can be acquired by hunting and carving small carnivorous creatures in Monster Hunter Wilds. The primary monsters that drop this material include:

Talioth

Gajios

Piragill

Each of these creatures can be carved after being slain to obtain Acute Fang at higher ranks. However, in lower ranks, they are more likely to drop Sharp Fang instead. That’s why you should make sure you are in the late-game content to maximize your chances of acquiring Acute Fang.

What are the best locations for farming Acute Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds?

There are several locations where you can farm Acute Fang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The best locations to farm these creatures and gather Acute Fang efficiently include:

The Forest

This zone is home to many small predators, making it an ideal farming ground.

Gajios and Piragill can be found near rivers, often traveling in groups.

can be found near rivers, often traveling in groups. Kill multiple monsters and carve them to maximize your chances of getting Acute Fangs.

The Plains

Talioths roam in packs here, making them an excellent source of Acute Fangs.

roam in packs here, making them an excellent source of Acute Fangs. These creatures are well-organized in battle, so equip a loadout that will help you handle all of them at once.

The abundance of small carnivores in this region will give you a steady supply of the material.

Tips for Efficient Farming

Lure away from water: Both Gajios and Piragill tend to remain close to water bodies. If you struggle with aquatic combat, lure them to land for an easier fight.

Both tend to remain close to water bodies. If you struggle with aquatic combat, lure them to land for an easier fight. Target groups: Instead of hunting one at a time, aim for clustered groups of these monsters to maximize efficiency.

By focusing on farming spots like The Forest and The Plains and targeting creatures like Talioth, Gajios, and Piragill, you can quickly stack a good stockpile of Acute Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds.

