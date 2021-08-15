Where to find Amethyst Lump in Genshin Impact: Best locations and farming routes

Genshin Impact 2.0 introduced a new region, and a good deal of new materials with it. One of those materials is Amethyst Lump, a forging material found all over Inazuma. Amethyst Lump can be used at the blacksmith to forge new F2P weapons.

Forgeable weapons are promising for the recent characters. For example, Hamayumi is a good choice for Yoimiya, and Amenoma Kageuchi is great for Ayaka. Players can also forge Mystic Enhancement Ores using four Amethyst Lump. This article will highlight the best locations players can find and farm these forging ores in Genshin Impact.

Best locations to farm Amethyst Lump in Genshin Impact

Amethyst Lump is equivalent to Crystal Chunk in Inazuma and Mondstadt. So sometimes players can find Magical Crystal Chunk along with it. There are some places where these ores will flock together. Players can use Ningguang to locate these locations easily.

East to Narukami Grand Shrine

Amethyst Lumps location on the Narukami Island

Teleport to the Waypoint on top of the Narukami Grand Shrine mountain. Players can then glide east to shore until they find the Amethyst Lump.

North-east to Konda Village

Amethyst Lump location north to Konda Village

Players have to teleport to Konda Village for this spot. Then cross the river north-east of the village.

South-west to Konda Village

Amethyst Lump on the beach

This time players have to go south-west to the shore.

South to Tatarasuna

Amethyst Lump on the mountains

Players can go south from the Tatarasuna mountains to find the Amethyst Lump. Teleport Waypoint at the highest ground will help make this task easier.

West to Araumi

Amethyst Lumps location on Genshin Impact map

Teleporting to the Waypoint south of Araumi, players can glide north-west to find the Amethyst Lump. Just like the other spots, this one is on the shore as well.

West to Chinju Forest

Amethyst Lumps location west to Chinju Forest

Players can find the Amethyst Lumps and farm them by going west from the Chinju Forest Teleport Waypoint.

Other spots for Amethyst Lumps

Amethyst Lump scattered all over Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive map)

Other than these spots, players can also use the Interactive Map to find the Amethyst Lumps. The image above shows most spots that players can visit to farm these pink ores.

Amethyst Lumps are a great commodity in Inazuma. It is vital for making new weapons, so players should not skip these ores whenever they find it.

