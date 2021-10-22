Where to find and answer phones in Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the challenges in Warzone for The Haunting includes answering phones based around the movie Scream. If players want the brand new LAPA SMG, then a few calls need to be answered around the map of Verdansk as Halloween takes over.

There are plenty of objectives for players to complete in The Haunting, including answering ominous phone calls. In Call of Duty: Warzone alone, there are nine different challenges during the Halloween event to complete. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also has a set of nine challenges, but they don't involve any spooky phone calls. However, the phone challenge is much easier than players might expect.

How to complete the phone challenge in Call of Duty: Warzone

Overall, players need to answer the ringing phone in Warzone three different times to complete the challenge. It may seem more tedious to find different phones in Verdansk, but the process is quick as long as players can find a single location.

Once players find one phone, they can answer the call and wait. There will be a cooldown after the initial answer, but if players have time before the gas moves in, the same phone will eventually ring again. Waiting in one spot and answering the same phone three times in a Warzone match is entirely possible.

Another requirement for the challenge is to to play The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist. Phones don't exist in the normal playlists for Warzone, so it's important to play the limited Haunting event. With that in mind, all there is left to do is find a specific location for the ringing phones.

The Haunting phone call locations in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are phones ringing all over Verdansk in association with Scream, who is a major part of the event as an announcer and operator. Most of the major locations will likely have a phone ringing, but there are some guaranteed locations that players can head to.

Perhaps the best location so far is the TV station, which is essentially a large office building. Plenty of chances for the phone to ring will pop up in the area and make the challenge quick. Other locations to try out include the Hospital, the Airport, Downtown, and the Train Station.

During The Haunting, finding the phones should be easy enough, especially given how loud they are. Before players know it, the Warzone challenge will be completed.

