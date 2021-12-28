Where to find apples in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact often tasks players with collecting open world items, and one such item is the common apple.

Players may want to collect apples as a source of healing, or perhaps to cook one of the several dishes. Apples are sometimes densely populated in Genshin Impact, but they are also absent from Inazuma and many parts of Liyue. With an interactive map, it becomes much easier to farm apples and other open world items.

Apple locations in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, apples spawn in many parts of Mondstadt, and sparsely in Liyue. Many apples grow east of Mondstadt, between Whispering Woods and Stormbearer Mountains. The map below shows all the places in Teyvat where apples may be found:

Apples found in the open world often come in groups of three, and they respawn daily. Therefore, there are plenty of opportunities to farm this item from exploration.

Genshin Impact players may also purchase apples from Bolai's shop in Liyue Harbor. Here, one can buy up to 10 apples every three days for 240 Mora a piece.

Bolai's shop on the coast (Image via Genshin Impact)

Apple uses in Genshin Impact

Apples are one of the few in-game items that act as both a food item and an ingredient. Upon eating an apple, a Genshin Impact character recovers 300 HP. With enough apples saved up, players may give a unit plenty of health all at once.

By cooking, players can use apples to help make the 3-star recovery dish, Northern Apple Stew, and the 2-star CRIT Rate dish, Satisfying Salad. If players cook the latter meal with Mona, they may instead get her specialty dish, Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss (Life).

Satisfying Salad (Image via Genshin Impact)

Northern Apple Stew (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact may add more dishes that require apples later on, but players can trust the fruit to be a decent healing method regardless. Especially in the early game, apples and similar fruits are an easy way to recover characters' health in the middle of a battle.

Edited by R. Elahi