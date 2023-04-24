Where to find Biohazard Container key in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 features some really fun and oftentimes challenging environmental puzzles that you will need to solve to progress through the game's main story or complete certain side quests. From hidden maglock control panels to finding special keys to unlock containers that house exclusive perk cards, you'll want to get them as soon as possible.

One such puzzle will require you to find the Biohazard Container key, which opens the Secure Bio Container in the occupied Beverly Hills house. The container houses an exclusive weapon perk that you will not want to miss out on. In Dead Island 2, you will find many such locked containers that house some of the best perks in the game and are unlocked via special keys.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to find the Biohazard Container Key in Dead Island 2.

Location of Biohazard Container key in Dead Island 2

To find the Biohazard Container key in Dead Island 2, you must head to the garage of the most central house in Beverly Hills. There, you will come across a Secure Bio Container next to some yellow bins while exploring the building. Bio Container keys are usually found near the container they are meant to unlock.

However, in this case, the key is inside one of the zombies found around the building or the apartment's interior. You must wait for some time before the zombie spawns before killing it and snatching the Biohazard Container key.

The zombie that you need to kill is called SSG Hernandez and can be quite challenging, especially if you are under-leveled. It is recommended not to fight the zombie if you are under level 20 since you won't be doing much damage with your weapons or melee attacks and will be at risk of receiving fatal damage from the boss' attacks.

Instead, it is best to explore the area first, mark the Bio Container, and return after you are at least level 20 to take on SSG Hernandez. It should be mentioned that you can fast-travel to previously explored locations in Dead Island 2. Thus, you won't miss out on any loot you might've forgotten to grab on your first visit to the locations.

You can find SSG Hernandez beside the garage in Beverly Hills. It is worth mentioning that the zombie is immune to caustic damage, so you will need to choose your weapons carefully for the boss fight. Once you defeat the zombie, you can grab the Biohazard Container key from its corpse and unlock the Bio Container to get the Acid Rain Superior weapon perk.

