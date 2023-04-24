Where to find the Blue Crab storage keycard in Dead Island 2

Dmabuster Studios' Dead Island 2 is full of surprises. Usually, these tend to be of the nasty kind with hordes of zombies, thanks to the post-apocalyptic setting of Los Angeles. However, players can arm themselves and discover secrets hidden around the sandbox map. While many of these are easy to find, others may require effort to find and track down. One such unexpected place where players can discover goodies is the Blue Crab Grill.

However, players will need to get their hands on the keycard to get their way into the storage room. This guide will detail how to track it down.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the game. Kindly proceed with discretion.

The Blue Crab keycard is one of the most accessible items to track down in Dead Island 2

For one, the Blue Crab Grill is located on Venice Beach in Dead Island 2. Looking at it on the map, it is the orange rectangular area behind the similarly-colored L-shaped building. Once inside, players will see a locked room behind the bar counter. It has a Staff Only label on it with a keypad close by. A handwritten note also hangs next to it with the following text: "If anyone finds the keycard, let me know! - Kai".

Someone had misplaced the keycard, locking other employees out of the room. Thankfully, it is close by, so players do not have to go far looking for it. It is located right inside the building. Here is how to find it:

From facing the locked keypad, turn left and down the door labeled Toilets. This has a painting of a colorful crab beside it. Head down the flight of stairs and onto the landing below Take the door to the left at the end of the corridor. Players can see trails of blood leading inside the room. The keycard will be on the floor on the right side of the room where the blood trail ends. It will be lying next to a headless corpse.

Given that environmental storytelling is a highlight of Dead Island 2, it would not be imprecise to deduct that a zombie cornered the poor fellow. But what's done is done, unfortunately. Grab the keycard and go back to the locked door. Interact with it to unlock it.

Once opened, players will be rewarded with a slew of consumables, items, and even a weapon. The latter is a Rare-tier Cremator Whispering Blade. Other pickable items include med kits, fabric, chemicals, and electronics. These are ingredients that are usually required for crafting and upgrading.

However, players should find the most use from their blade, which should be a great addition to their growing arsenal of lethal weaponry used to fight against the zombie threat. On that note, players who struggle to find good loot may want to check out our Early Weapons guide to discover a few ways to get some solid weapons early on in Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2 was released on April 21, 2023. It is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and Series S and X platforms.

