Where to find buried blue coin in Fortnite 

The Week 5 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 aren't very tedious.

They have people running about the map, digging coins and gnomes while defending themselves from others.

Where to find the blue coin in Retail Row in Fortnite

This challenge in Week 5 has players digging up a particular spot in Retail Row for a big blue coin. Unlike the previous seasons, where the blue XP coin could be spotted in the wild, it's buried in the ground this time.

Players can interact with the mound using their harvesting tool to reveal the blue coin, like they've been doing for the gnomes.

Image via Epic Games

On landing at Retail Row in Fortnite, players have to travel to the southwest corner, where there's a house. There should be a small birch tree in the yard, beside which the mound can be spotted. Interacting with it would yield the big blue coin.

This isn't the only weekly challenge that Fortnite has to offer. There are a few more that don't involve digging. These challenges involve dealing damage to players and looting chests all over the map.

There's also a legendary challenge where players need to deal damage to AI-controlled guards. Since it's a legendary challenge, it has different stages. Completing all the stages grants a massive chunk of XP to players in Fortnite.

The best part about these challenges is that they offer a lot of XP upon completion in Fortnite. They have saved people from grinding XP like there was no tomorrow and can help players fly through the battle pass in no time, provided they survive long enough.

Various NPCs in the game offer quests in exchange for XP. Although XP grinding still exists with the new season, it's become way more interesting and easier for players.