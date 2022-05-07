Where to find or buy carrots in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations on the map

A carrot is an item that is typically required for the Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact. It's not an item that Travelers tend to go out of their way to find, although it is used in a few good recipes.

Here is how players can obtain this item:

By finding it in the wild

By randomly getting it through Investigation

From destructible barrels and crates

Through Expeditions

Gardening

Buying it from Chef Mao

The most reliable way to get this item is by finding it in its guaranteed spawn locations or by buying it from Chef Mao.

The other methods either take up too much real-life time or are RNG-based, making them unreliable for a quick farming session.

Top five locations to find Carrots in Genshin Impact

The above interactive map shows all 24 locations where carrots are guaranteed to spawn. However, some players might prefer a more in-depth guide.

In that case, the following listicle will go into this subject in more detail.

1) Near Wolvendom

There are plenty to find here, but they're scattered about (Image via miHoYo)

The first location worth discussing is near Wolvendom. There are five carrots scattered throughout this area, with a few of them near a teleport of some kind.

They're not the fastest to obtain, but there is a good number of them to find for determined Travelers.

2) Dawn Winery

The Dawn Winery has a few closer spawns than the previous location (Image via miHoYo)

The Dawn Winery is another good location to find carrots in Genshin Impact. There are two of them directly underneath the winery, with another one further east.

This is a decent location to find carrots, given its close proximity to a few teleports.

3) Springvale

Springvale has three closer spawns than the Dawn Winery (Image via miHoYo)

There are three carrot locations for Genshin Impact players to find here. It's only a short distance away from the Teleport Waypoint, so it should take Travelers less than a minute to find. This location is also exceptionally easy for new players to find since it's only a short distance away from Mondstadt.

Three spawns aren't as big as the previous locations, but these ones are more clustered together. Thus, they're easier to collect.

4) West of Wangshu Inn

This location has the highest concentration of Carrots available to find in the wild (Image via miHoYo)

There is a Teleport Waypoint west of Wangshu Inn. Use it and head southeast to the location shown above. There will be five carrots here, so collect them all.

This particular location is arguably the best spot to find carrots in the wild, as the other locations have fewer than five of them. It's also convenient to access, and there aren't any dangerous enemies for new Genshin Impact players to worry about.

5) Buying it from Chef Mao

Chef Mao's location in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Chef Mao is an NPC located in Liyue Harbor, and he runs the Wanmin Restaurant. He's near a Teleport Waypoint, so finding him should be easy for most Genshin Impact players. Talk to him and select the option to check his shop. He sells many food and recipes, but the relevant one here is carrots.

Chef Mao sells 10 of them for 260 Mora each. His inventory restocks every three days. That's pocket change for most players, so buy it if you want to get this item easily and quickly.

This is also the location with the highest density of carrots, making it a popular location for farming them when they're available.

