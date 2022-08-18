Where to find Carbonated Water in Tower of Fantasy

There are plenty of ingredients that players will come across in Tower of Fantasy. These ingredients are necessary to make dishes and drinks that provide players with multiple buffs in the game.

Carbonated Water is one of the most consistent ingredients that players will use throughout their playthrough. It is used in multiple uncommon and rare food recipes.

The beautiful art style and landscape of the open world in the game (Image via Tower of Fantasy's Steam page)

Luckily, as long as players can spend cash in Tower of Fantasy, they can expect a steady supply of Carbonated Water. The ingredient is cheap, and it is very easy to find a seller.

Food Vendors like Mrs. Taylor in Astra can be found all across the open world. They offer a single unit of Carbonated Water for just 40 Gold. However, players are limited to purchasing a maximum of 99 units per day.

What dishes can players cook with Carbonated Water in Tower of Fantasy?

Note: This section lists the minimum ingredients required for each recipe. To reach a 100% success rate, players will need more of each ingredient.

Tower of Fantasy has a vast cooking system in the game. First, let’s go over the two uncommon dishes that players can craft with Carbonated Water.

Honeyed fruit juice requires one Carbonated Water, two fallen fruits, and one honey. Eating this dish will regenerate 300 stamina while immediately restoring 12% + 3,300 HP to the player's Wanderer.

The second uncommon dish is an iced orchid surprise, which requires one Carbonated Water, two ghost mushrooms, and one milk. Exactly like the honeyed fruit juice, this dish also regenerates 300 stamina and 12% + 3,300 HP.

Now let’s get into the rare dishes; there are three of these. The first is the Iced Strawberry Soda, requiring one Carbonated Water, two honey, and two strawberries. This dish will restore 10 satiety while increasing flame resistance by 10% and flame resistance by 170 flat for 900 seconds.

Next up is Sweet Pomegranate Juice, which requires two Carbonated Waters, two honey, and two Phosphogranates. This dish restores 600 stamina and 16% plus 34,000 HP.

The final rare dish is Thundercloud Blueberry Soda, which requires one Carbonated Water, two honey, and one small blueberry jar. This dish restores 10 satiety, 10% volt resistance, and 170 flat volt resistance, with a duration of 900 seconds.

This is all there is to know about finding Carbonated Water in the game at the moment. As players continue to play, it is almost certain that they will find the cooking system to be crucial.

Players should make sure to use their ingredients and currency efficiently. They should definitely refrain from blowing away all of their savings to buy 99 Carbonated Water every day.

Tower of Fantasy is available on PC, Android, and iOS platforms. The game can be downloaded from the official website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh