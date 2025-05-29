Where to find carcasses and Akuma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Ultimate Strength SF6 quest)

Ultimate Strength (Street Fighter 6 side mission in Monster Hunter Wilds) is quite straightforward, except for two sections. One where it asks to search for carcasses in different strata of the Oilwell Basin. Another where you are asked to search the lowest subterranae of the Oilwell Basin to find Akuma, the mysterious stranger.
These don't have quest markers available on the map, meaning you will have to explore the region till you get a cue/cutscene that you have found the point-of-interest. This can get tedious, especially in a map like the Oilwell Basin, and more so if you are eager to start bashing monsters with your bare fists in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Where are the carcasses in Oilwell Basin in Monster Hunter Wilds? (Ultimate Strength SF6 mission)
You will be tasked to Search the upper stratum for carcasses and Search the middle stratum for carcasses.
- Search the upper stratum for carcasses: A Tempered Rathian dead body can be found in Area 5 of the Oilwell Basin.
- Search the middle stratum for carcasses: A Tempered Gypceros dead body can be found in Area 11 of the Oilwell Basin.
Once you have found both carcasses, you will have to go and Talk to Maki in Azuz. You would then be directed to search for Akuma in the lowest part of the subterranae of the Oilwell Basin.
Where is Akuma in Oilwell Basin in Monster Hunter Wilds? (Ultimate Strength SF6 mission)
Akuma can be found on the northernmost tip of the map above Area 14. Once you interact with the Street Fighter 6 iconic character, he will refuse to stop his violent rampage. Standing up to him will result in the hunter being on the receiving end of a beatdown.
The Arena Quest Demonic Strength will unlock after this. You will have to complete it to prove your mettle to Akuma. Learn more in our Monster Hunter Wilds Ultimate Strength walkthrough.
