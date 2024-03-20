Where to find the Cellar Key in Alone in the Dark?

As players explore the confines of the Derceto Manor, they will stumble across a cellar - which requires a Cellar Key in Alone in the Dark. There are many locked rooms and doors around the large mansion that are similar to this. However, the cellar door lock will be one of the first barred entryways players find in the game as they begin their journey after breaking into the large manor.

This brings up the question: Where can players find the Cellar Key in Alone in the Dark? Unlike some other collectibles and items in the game, finding this is not too hard.

Where and how to get the Cellar Key in Alone in the Dark?

This unlocks a key area in the game (Image via THQ Nordic)

After beating the oil rig segment and arriving back in Derceto Manor in Chapter 2, players will find themselves in the Small Parlor area of the mansion. Here, they will obtain a couple of handy items: a Palette Knife used to unjam wedged doors in Alone in the Dark and a Sitting Room Key. The former item should allow players to enter the Drawing Room located inside the Small Parlor.

With the new room opened up, players can walk inside and get the key on the table. This will allow players to get into the further section of the basement area of the Ground Floor by opening up the Food & Wine Cellar. To unlock the Cellar using the Cellar Key in Alone in the Dark, players only need to interact with it and select the right key to fit into the keyhole.

This new area that has been opened plays a key role in obtaining items to aid further story progression. That is all players need to know about the Cellar Key in Alone in the Dark.

What is Alone in the Dark about?

A journey of horror begins (Image via THQ Nordic)

Set in the 1920s Louisiana, players step into the shoes of the protagonists in Alone in the Dark: Emily Hartwood and her hired private detective Edward Carnby. The duo pay a visit to a nursing home called Derceto Manor after Emily receives a worrying letter from her uncle, who has been institutionalized there - only to discover upon arrival that he has gone missing.

Making matters worse, the residents of Derceto are both a bizarre and unhelpful bunch hiding a dark secret. Both protagonists will discover many secrets and horrors beyond their imagination over the dozen or so hours of the Alone in the Dark story campaign.

Check out our Alone in the Dark review. The game is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.