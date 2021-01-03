Where to find and collect a tomato basket in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Epic Games has managed to tickle everyone's funny bone by coming up with some hilarious challenges in season 5 of Fortnite. This includes digging up gnomes to ultimately burying them.

Fortnite now features weekly quests, which grant players a nice chunk of XP upon completion. Although these quests sound simple, that isn't really the case. Watching out for other players while completing these quests is a big hurdle.

Where to find tomato baskets in Fortnite

Fornite's week four challenge is pretty straightforward. Players literally need to collect a basket of tomatoes in the game. However, there are only three baskets available in the game in three different locations.

Image via Epic Games

The three spots in Fortnite where the tomato baskets are available are shown in the picture above.

The first location is a red farmhouse directly north of the Colossal Coliseum in Fortnite. Players need to head inside and all the way upstairs to find the basket of tomatoes.

The second location isn't too far from the red farmhouse. It's the largest grey house in the area. The tomato basket will be found on the ground floor beside the refrigerator.

The final location is to the north east of the Colossal Coliseum in Fortnite. Players need to enter the house at the spot marked on the map. The basket of tomatoes will be right in front of them.

There's is one impediment to all of this. At any given point in a game, only three baskets spawn. So if players go to all the three locations and find no baskets, it simply indicates that someone else got to them before they could.

In such a scenario, the best course of action would be to finish the match and try again in the next round. Scouting these locations early in the game makes most sense for players looking to complete this challenge without much hassle.

Completing this challenge nets players 20k XP for players in Fortnite.