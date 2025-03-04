Where to find Dragonite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is finally out, and players are ready to explore the open world to look for materials. Crafting resources are used to upgrade weapons in the game, increasing their overall damage output. Dragonite Ore is one such material that can be located in the open world of the game.

This falls under the category of higher-end metals, making it an important material for crucial weapon upgrades. However, finding it can be difficult if players don't know where to search for it.

This article will cover everything you need to know about acquiring Dragonite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Location of Dragonite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Dragonite Ore is found in three regions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

There are mainly three regions in Monster Hunter Wilds where you can acquire Dragonite Ore. However, to avoid mindlessly roaming everywhere to find this material, we have mentioned the best area in each region where you can acquire this resource. They are:

Ruins of Wyveria (Area 8): Two Mining Outcrops in the south, hugging the walls on the left side.

Two Mining Outcrops in the south, hugging the walls on the left side. Iceshard Cliffs (Area 8): Three Mining Outcrops in the corners on the backside.

Three Mining Outcrops in the corners on the backside. Oilwell Basin (Area 4): Four Mining Outcrops hugging the walls of The Ancient Forge.

Finding this material early on can be a bit tricky, but your chances of acquiring it will rise as you play through the game. There is also a possibility of some regions having a higher number of Mining Outcrops, compared to others.

You can take advantage of these to acquire the material faster by mining for it using your pickaxe. Upon interaction, you will receive various materials; however, it is not guaranteed that you will get Dragonite Ore every time.

How to use Dragonite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Dragonite Ore (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Dragonite Ore has various uses in the game. Here is the list of everything it is used for along with how much of it is required for crafting:

1) Upgrading weapons

Hope Bow III (×3)

Quematrice Arco II (×1)

Hope Strongarm III (×3)

Hope Daggers III (×3)

Quematrice Silexes II (×1)

Quematrice Espada II (×1)

Hope Gunlance III (×3)

Quematrice Culebrina II (×1)

Hope Hammer III (×3)

Hope Cannon III (×3)

Hope Horn III (×3)

Hope Glaive III (×3)

Hope Lance III (×3)

Quematrice Lanza II (×1)

Hope Rifle III (×3)

Hope Edge III (×3)

Quematrice Lima II (×1)

Hope Axe III (×3)

Hope Sword III (×3)

Quematrice Cuchillo II (×1)

2) Forging armor

Ingot Vambraces (×1)

Alloy Vambraces α (×3)

Ingot Mail (×1)

Alloy Mail α (×2)

Ingot Helm (×1)

Alloy Helm α (×3)

Ingot Greaves (×1)

Alloy Greaves α (×2)

Ingot Coil (×1)

Rompopolo Coil (×1)

Alloy Coil α (×2)

3) Forging and upgrading Charms

Grit Charm I (×2)

Leaping Charm I (×2)

Sheathe Charm I (×2)

Windproof Charm I (×2)

Tremor Charm I (×2)

4) Upgrading Kinsects

Alucanid (×3)

Rigiprayne (×3)

Windchopper (×3)

These are all the uses of Dragonite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds.

