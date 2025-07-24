Finding the Elixir for Nian Suichang in Wuchang Fallen Feathers is a key part of progressing through the game. Nian Suichang is an NPC that can be found just before you enter the Shu Sanctum area. He needs the Elixir for his brother, who is (you may have guessed it) sick. If you're an intrepid explorer, you may have even met him by now in the Revenant Temple.
Coming back to the task at hand, once you've spoken to Nian Suichang, you'll have to make your way to the Narrow Stretch and engage in an epic boss fight to get the Elixir.
Here's how to find the Elixir for Nian Suichang in Wuchang Fallen Feathers.
Where to find the Elixir for Nian Suichang in Wuchang Fallen Feathers
Upon exiting the Lightzen Temple in Wuchang Fallen Feathers, you'll have to travel across the streams. Here, you'll find Nian Suichang leaning against a tree. Talk to him, and you'll be asked to go to the Shu Sanctum to get Elixir for his sick brother. He will also give you a Bone Whistle, which can be used to summon him during boss encounters.
After talking to him, head up the stairs to the right, and go left. Follow the path until you encounter an Empowered Ming Soldier. Once you defeat them, keep going up the stairs, and eventually you'll reach the Shu Sanctum. Once here, activate the Shrine and talk to Nian Suichang again.
After you're done, head up the stairs to the third floor and open the doors to the boss area, where you'll encounter Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang. You'll need to defeat him to get the Elixir for Nian Suichang in Wuchang Fallen Feathers. Try not to die in the process, for it extracts a heavy toll.
How to defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang Fallen Feathers
This boss encounter is tricky, but the key is to dodge all their attacks. You can even use the Bone Whistle to Nian Suichang to aid you.
Coming to the attack pattern, you need to look out for aerial attacks. This boss can throw a red glowing spear and also thump the staff into the ground, which causes AOE damage.
Once you defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang, you'll get Mercurial Blood. Go downstairs and hand over the item to Nian Suichang.
With that, you've now successfully handed over the Elixir for Nian Suichang in Wuchang Fallen Feathers. You will now be able to fast-travel to Revenant Temple.
