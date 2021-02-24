Genshin Impact is known for having a wide variety of items that are labeled as consumables. One of these consumables is the rare and precious Starsilver.

Starsilver can be used by players to craft new weapons and gain advantages, but it is mainly used to craft Dragonspine weapons in the game. Having them in the inventory gives players a good chance of obtaining additional materials as well.

Here's where to find and farm Starsilver in Genshin Impact.

Starsilver locations in Genshin Impact

Most Starsilver deposits can be found in the Dragonspine area, which is one of the newest regions in Genshin Impact.

Players can head to Dragonspine to find Starsilver from approximately 50 deposits in that area. Some of the areas in Dragonspine where players can access most Starsilver are along the areas of Wyrmrest Valley, Starglow Cavern, and the Snow-Covered Path. As Starsilver is a rare material in Genshin Impact, the respawn rate for it could take up to 48 hours after farming.

Any character in Genshin Impact can be used to farm Starsilver in the game, as long as it has a weapon equipped. However, characters that use claymore as a weapon can speed up the process.

This includes the 5-star Pyro character Diluc and the 4-star character Beidou, which is an Electro type, the Geo-type Noelle, and Chongyun, which belongs to the Cryo-type.

Use starsilver to craft Dragonspine Weapons

Starsilver can be used to craft Dragonspine Weapons, some of which require large amounts of the material.

Weapons that capitalize on the use of Starsilver include 4-star rated weapons "Dragonspine Spear," "Frostbearer," and the "Snow-Tombed Starsilver." All of these were introduced alongside the debut of the Dragonspine region in Genshin Impact 1.2.

Apart from the weapons mentioned, Starsilver can also be used to craft other consumable items and materials such as the warming bottle and fine enhancement ore.

Forging is the craft type needed to obtain those weapons and materials. But the essential amount of Starsilver really matters more than anything else here.

Short background about the Dragonspine region

The region of Dragonspine was first introduced during the release of Genshin Impact 1.2, dubbed as "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon." It is located in the Southern part of Mondstadt and could be described as an icy and snowy region.

It has also brought along two new mechanics in Genshin Impact. The first one is the subzero climate, which deals more with how the freezing weather in the region could affect the overall experience of the players. One example is that grass does not burn up whenever this climate is present.

The other one is called the ancient times, wherein Pyro attacks and skills may not be able to melt some blocks or big boulders of ice along the way. The only way to melt those in Genshin Impact is by destroying a scarlet quartz ore vein that can also be found in the same region.

