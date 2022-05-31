Where to find Frogs in Genshin Impact

Frogs are animals that Genshin Impact players can use in a variety of situations, yet finding them can be tricky for new players. Like most wildlife, they will run away once the player approaches them. Frogs aren't particularly fast, but it's still something for the uninitiated to know.

They can be crafted into five different items for regular use:

Flaming Essential Oil

Shocking Essential Oil

Straight Shooter

Streaming Essential Oil

Unmoving Essential Oil

This material is also required to create the Special Unmoving Essential Oil item in the World Quest, The Heavenly Stone's Debris. Alternatively, one can use the Omni-Ubiquity Net to catch them and put them in the Serenitea Pot.

All Frog locations in Genshin Impact

The above interactive map shows off all possible Frog locations in all three variants. It doesn't matter which one the player uses, as all of these locations give them the same item (even if it's technically three different species). Unsurprisingly, all of these spawns are near a body of water.

Article continues below ad

Keep in mind that the above map is interactive, so Travelers can zoom in and out and pan the map however they like. Genshin Impact players who want to farm this item should head to Liyue, as that's where most of them are concentrated. Just note that there aren't any in Inazuma.

Good farming locations

An example of a good location (Image via miHoYo)

Northeast of Mt. Aocang and southwest of Wuwang Hill is an otherwise unnamed stretch of land that contains 15 Frogs. It's directly east of the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain.

Article continues below ad

These creatures can camouflage with their surroundings but astute players can catch them easily. The enemies here are also easy to take care of, so they won't impede any player's progress here.

Use the Teleport Waypoint shown in the above image and glide northeast to the first islet. Afterward, Travelers should head through the eastern islets.

Another good location (Image via miHoYo)

Alternatively, the long stretch of water connecting Lingju Pass and Qingxu Pool is another great location to farm them. There are 24 Frogs along this riverbank. Travelers can use any of the nearby Teleport Waypoints to start with, as they'll eventually teleport around after collecting all of these creatures from one area.

Article continues below ad

It's a fair amount of distance to cover, but it has the highest concentration of them in this amount of space. Not only that, but it's pretty simple to follow.

Another simple location to find them (Image via miHoYo)

Another spot for Genshin Impact players to consider is Dadaupa Gorge. There is a Teleport Waypoint only a small distance away from these six Frogs. Simply teleport there and head southeast to find them in Genshin Impact.

The final location to talk about in this article (Image via miHoYo)

Article continues below ad

The last noteworthy spot to farm them in Genshin Impact is the lake south of Springvale. The Teleport Waypoint is even closer to the five Frogs here than the previous farming spot. There are other farming spots, but Travelers can consult the interactive map if they plan to farm every single one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far