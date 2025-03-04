Where to find Goliath Squid in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Goliath Squid in Monster Hunter Wilds is a massive aquatic creature that can only be found through fishing. Unlike the deadly monsters that roam the lands, this elusive squid is a peaceful catch that requires patience and the right conditions to appear. It isn’t something you’ll need for crafting or upgrading gear, but for those chasing achievements or looking to complete every side quest, snagging one is essential.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about finding and catching the Goliath Squid, from its location and spawn conditions to the best bait to use.

Location for Goliath Squid in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fishing is a great method to find the Goliath Squid at Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The Giant Squid or Goliath Squid exists in Area 17 of the Scarlet Forest, at the Great Lake Shore. This is one of the most beautiful areas in Monster Hunter Wilds, with wetlands that are close together and very deep waters where different aquatic organisms reside.

But here's the catch — the Goliath Squid spawns only at night. If you come in the day, you won't see it at all, even if you wait for hours. During nighttime, the squid's bioluminescence makes it quite visible in the water.

Spawn location: Great Lake Shore, Area 17 (Scarlet Forest)

Great Lake Shore, Area 17 (Scarlet Forest) Time of appearance: Only at night

Only at night Visibility: Glows in the dark for easy spotting

Does weather affect its spawn?

A common myth among players is that Uth Duna’s rainstorms increase the chances of finding a Goliath Squid. This is not true — weather conditions do not impact its spawn rate.

As long as you’re fishing at the right location during nighttime, you’ll be able to find one regardless of whether it’s raining or clear.

How to catch Goliath Squid in Monster Hunter Wilds

Catching the Goliath Squid in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t as simple as throwing in any bait and hoping for the best. You’ll need the right lure in addition to some patience to attract it since it’s classified as a Whopper Fish, meaning it’s larger and slightly rarer than standard catches.

1) Best bait for Goliath Squid

The best bait to use is the Tentacle Jig, specifically designed for attracting squid-like creatures. However, if you don’t have one, a Tuff Joint bait can also work, though it might take longer.

Primary bait: Tentacle Jig

Tentacle Jig Alternative bait: Tuff Joint

2) Fishing strategy

Once you’ve got the right bait, head to the Great Lake Shore at night and start fishing. Keep an eye out for the squid’s glowing silhouette in the water, and time your reel carefully — Whopper Fish like the Goliath Squid tend to put up more of a fight, so be prepared for a longer struggle compared to smaller fish.

Goliath Squid uses in Monster Hunter Wilds

While the Goliath Squid doesn’t play a significant role in crafting or upgrades, it has two key uses in the game.

1) The Catch of a Lifetime side quest

Catching a Goliath Squid in Monster Hunter Wilds is the main requirement for completing the The Catch of a Lifetime side quest. After turning it in, you’ll receive a set of useful rewards:

Gunpowderfish scales

Honey

Guild points

2) Monster (Squid) Hunter achievement

For completionists, the Goliath Squid in Monster Hunter Wilds is tied to the Monster (Squid) Hunter achievement. Catching your first Goliath Squid unlocks this bronze trophy, adding to your in-game accolades.

Achievement unlocked: Monster (Squid) Hunter

Monster (Squid) Hunter Trophy type: Bronze

