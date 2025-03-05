Where to find Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tracking down a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds is all about patience and knowing where to cast your line. This elusive fish is part of Kanya’s side quest, Fishing for Flavor, which you’ll receive at the Scarlet Forest Base Camp after catching your first fish and a Goldenfish. While Gravid Bowfins can spawn in multiple locations, their appearances depend on the time of day and environmental conditions.

If you're struggling to reel one in, we’ve got all the details on the best fishing spots and the right technique to land a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Locating Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best locations to catch a Gravid Bowfin

Gravid Bowfins can hypothetically appear in any region, but their spawn rates vary. They seem to be most common in the evening, and setting the environment to Plenty increases your chances of finding them. Here’s where to check first:

Windswept Plains — The oasis in Area 13 is a solid spot to start.

— The oasis in Area 13 is a solid spot to start. Scarlet Forest — Deep waters near the waterfall between Areas 12 and 13.

— Deep waters near the waterfall between Areas 12 and 13. Oilwell Basin — The Aquatic Life menu suggests they spawn here, but sightings are rare, if not nonexistent.

— The Aquatic Life menu suggests they spawn here, but sightings are rare, if not nonexistent. Iceshard Cliffs — Deep pool just north of Area 1: Icy Shore pop-up camp, though the situation can be dicey.

— Deep pool just north of Area 1: Icy Shore pop-up camp, though the situation can be dicey. Ruins of Wyveria — Look inside the tunnel on the west side of Area 8. There’s a fishing hole near the Area 8: Gap in Rubble pop-up camp, which is one of the more consistent locations.

If you’re lucky, a Gravid Bowfin might spawn right in Kanya’s fishing pond at Scarlet Forest, saving you a trip. If not, the Ruins of Wyveria location is your best bet, as multiple bowfins tend to appear there.

Catching Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Catching a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t just about finding the right spot — you also need the correct bait and technique to reel one in.

Best bait: Emerald jiggerbait

Casting strategy:

Cast slightly past where the bowfin is swimming.

Reel in slowly.

Occasionally pause and mix in a jerk motion.

Keep reeling at a steady pace even if the bowfin shows interest — don’t let the bait sit still.

Gravid Bowfins are picky eaters and won’t bite unless the lure is moving. If you're not getting any bites, adjust your reeling speed and keep experimenting with small jerks.

