Where to find Guido Martelli in Red Dead Online

Guido Martelli is one of the new characters in Red Dead Online's Blood Money update. In order to access the new content, players will need to find and interact with him on a regular basis.

Fortunately, finding Guido Martelli for the Blood Money content isn't too much of a hassle. However, before players go looking for him, they need to start the Blood Money quest itself. To do so, players should open up their satchel and go through their letter items. The one they need is a letter from "M."

Once the letter is picked up and read, players will be tasked with the next part of the Blood Money quest.

Players will be required to look for Guido Martelli to have a conversation and progress the mission. He will be located in Saint Denis, where he had a minor role in Red Dead Redemption 2.

While Saint Denis isn't small, players will not need to look all over town for Guido Martelli. He is not very hard to find and will be marked by a yellow dollar sign.

As for his exact location, Guido Martelli at the center of the town in the Saint Denis Garde. Meeting him will prompt a cutscene.

Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities from Guido Martelli in Blood Money

Guido Martelli is the focal point for the new content that was added to Red Dead Online through the Blood Money update. The first type of mission that he will give players is called Crimes. There are a handful of such missions that can be completed, and they range from major robberies to more stealthy approaches on single targets.

Getting through each Crime and returning to Guido will reward players with a new currency called Capitale. It mainly serves as a sort of progression for players to move on to the next step in Blood Money. Once players have obtained enough Capitale, they can pick up an Opportunity mission from Guido.

There is currently only one Opportunity in Red Dead Online. The Opportunity requires players to thwart a Saint Denis senator who is working against Guido's boss in the game.

The missions are meant to be more like sandbox areas where the objective can be completed in multiple ways. In future updates, two more Opportunities will be added for players to pick up from Guido Martelli.

