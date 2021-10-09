Where to find the Iron Curtain SMG in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has plenty of unique weapons to find around Yara, including the Iron Curtain SMG. This stealthy submachine gun is fairly easy to spot if players know where to look.

Unique weapons in Far Cry 6 are especially desirable because they have powerful mods that are hard to find on other weapons. That gives players all the more reason to search for weapons just like the Iron Curtain.

Far Cry 6: How to get the Iron Curtain SMG

If players head to Cruz Del Salvador, there is a hotel located just near the Iron Curtain crate. All the way to the east of Cruz Del Salvador, specifically right next to Burros Bay, there is a small strip of land where players should head over to.

Anyone that has picked up a mission called Balance the Books will also be brought to the same hotel location.

The hotel itself is located right next to a bay, and there are plenty of pier spots to jump off from. One of the center piers with a gazebo structure is exactly where players need to run to and dive into the water. Just ahead, there will be a crate with a gator theme on top of it. From there, simply open the crate and the Iron Curtain can be claimed.

Enemies are plentiful in the area, mainly because of the mission associated with the hotel. It can be beneficial to take out as many enemies as possible so diving and looting isn't as dangerous to get the Iron Curtain in Far Cry 6.

What makes the Iron Curtain SMG special in Far Cry 6?

Each weapon will typically come with two mods that carve out a specific playstyle. The Iron Curtain has two mods based on speed and suppressor handling.

One improves the draw and holster speed of the weapon, which is great for getting in and out of fights, or swapping weapons. The second Improves the suppressor cooling rate and will complement the high fire rate of the Iron Curtain.

For players hoping to upgrade their unique weapons in Far Cry 6, that option won't be possible. Workbenches and new mods are out of the question for weapons like the Iron Curtain, and they can only be used for the mods that they come pre-built with. If players don't like the mods, they can always look for new uniques or simply move back to upgraded weapons.

