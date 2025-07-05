Where to find the Kappa in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Kappa in Assassin's Creed Shadows is part of The Yokai questline, which becomes available after you speak with Mamushi at the Nyoiji Daiji Temple. This mission sends you to investigate mysterious sightings in Yamashiro, leading to a hidden encounter in the far north. While it sounds like you’re about to meet a mythical creature, things take a very different turn once you arrive.

On that note, here's everything to know to find and deal with the Kappa in Assassin's Creed Shadows properly.

How to locate the Kappa in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Stream whereabouts near the haunted village (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

To get started, head to the Genbu Highlands, in the far north of Yamashiro. Specifically, follow the stream that begins near the northwest corner of the region. Clues you receive early on hint that the Kappa has only been seen:

They were reported in Yamashiro

They have been spotted near a haunted village

They have only been seen at night near a stream

You can then use your Scouts to find their exact location.

This means you must reach the area and wait until nightfall. The game doesn’t have a manual option to change the time of day, so you’ll have to stay active in the world and let time pass naturally. Once night sets in, the Kappa will appear near the haunted village, initiating the event.

How to beat the Kappa in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Kappa sighting is a setup. When you approach the stream near the haunted village, you’ll find two children, Kappa Taku and Kappa Rei, dressed in turtle-like costumes. Instead of a boss fight, you’re lured into a bandit ambush set up within the Haunted Tatarigami Village.

To complete this event, you must defeat six bandits. If you’re level 20 or higher, most of them can be taken out with stealth takedowns. We recommend using Naoe for this part, as her Kunai will be useful later in this segment. Her skill in hiding in tall grass and using distractions, such as whistling, makes her well-suited for the job.

The bandits are spread out, giving you the chance to eliminate them quietly. Most can be assassinated, but one brute enemy can’t be taken down with a single stealth strike. You can weaken him with Kunai or finish him in direct combat.

Once all six enemies have been defeated, return to the children to complete the event. They will reveal they made a deal with the bandits for food in exchange for luring people to the camp, which brings the Kappa legend back down to reality.

Rewards

Finishing the Kappa in Assassin's Creed Shadows gives you the following:

2000 XP

2 Mastery Points

Ammo on Headshot (Engraving)

This concludes our guide on locating and defeating the Kappa in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

