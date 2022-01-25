Where to find Leiptr Alloy in God of War

Leiptr Alloy is one of the many resources in God of War that players can collect as they explore in a bid to upgrade their gear. Like any semi-open world game though, not all resources are created equal, and some can take far more effort to find.

There are a handful of optional tasks that players can take on in God of War and there is one that the Leiptr Alloy resource is directly tied to. Those who want to get their hands on the coveted resource will need to take on Treasure Map hunts at their leisure. But like anything else in the story of Atreus and Kratos, there are some steps to follow.

Obtaining Leiptr Alloy in God of War

Some materials in the game can be obtained easily, but Leiptr Alloy in God of War is directly tied to Treasure Maps alone. There is no other way to get the legendary resource, so players better get their exploring hats on before they begin.

Before looking for any alloy at all, the maps themselves are mandatory or else the loot location won't appear. Sometimes the map isn't far from the treasure, but that's not always the case.

One example would be the treasure map in Stone Falls that can be found on the boat dock section of the region. Once players get the map, they can move on to the treasure hunt itself where the real reward will follow.

Using the same example, players can head to the Isle of Death with the map from Stone Falls. This map is called "The Boat Captain's Key" and will be found under a ship wreck on a small isle.

When players do find the right location, there will be a slight glow on the ground and the treasure can be dug up by Kratos by pressing the interact button. There are 12 maps in total, so that leaves plenty to explore and 12 opportunities to find the legendary resource.

What is Leiptr Alloy used for in God of War?

Specific equipment needs the alloy. (Image via Sony)

Many of the legendary resources in the game are tied to specific pieces of weapons or equipment as players get further in God of War. This rule applies to Leiptr Alloy as well, and per the description, is infused with lightning.

Naturally, the resource would be tied to equipment based on lightning. The Leviathan Axe happens to have a pommel with lightning aspects and needs the alloy to upgrade. Though Thor might not be in this God of War game, the upgrades can channel his energy.

