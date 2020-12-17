Where to find mailboxes and destroy them in Fortnite?

Week 2 of the Fortnite challenges are live now, and players can complete these weekly challenges to earn experience points in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has brought a ton of new changes to the game, and players are having a blast with the system of challenges. The quests have a rarity system attached to them, with each level offering different amounts of XP.

One of the epic rarity quests requires players to break mailboxes all across the map. These mailboxes are typically found in front of the houses. Therefore, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park and Holly Hedges would be good places to find them in Fortnite Season 5.

Where are the mailboxes in Fortnite Season 5?

Holly Hedges Mailboxes in Fortnite

The above map showcases the location of five mailboxes in Holly Hedges for the players' convenience.

As mentioned above, players can land at any of the three locations mentioned above. After landing in on of the locations, players will need to look around the fronts of the houses to find the mailboxes. Then, they have to pickaxe it or simply drive a vehicle over it.

However, players will have to be careful as enemies will also be landing in these point of interests. Therefore, they should always loot up first and then complete the quest in the game.

After breaking five mailboxes, the players will be rewarded 20,000 Experience points (XP) to level up their battle pass in the game.

