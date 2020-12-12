Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Where to find Gnomes at Coral Castle

Fortnite has given enough weekly quests to players, which can be completed to earn experience points.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has showcased a new rarity system for quests, allowing NPCs across the map to give challenges to players. Moreover, they also have voice lines that enable players to interact with them and have some fun completing the challenges.

The highest rarity provides the highest amount of experience points (XP) to players in Fortnite. This piece talks about uncommon rarity challenges that require gamers to collect gnomes in Coral Castle.

Finding the Gnomes at Coral castle in Fortnite Season 5

Gnomes have been the side characters in Fortnite, and last season, players even clashed with the Evil Gnome. This season, Grimbles NPC has an uncommon quest for players to save the gnomes in Coral Castle.

Players have to make their way to this POI and move up to the north of the location to find the first gnome sitting near the building's left side. This gnome is easier to spot at night as it has a glowing lantern at his side.

Next, gamers have to turn around and walk down the open slope to find a gnome sitting in front of the building. After that, they will have to move to the eastern side of the point of interest, and on the periphery of the location, they should spot a tower building. After reaching it, they will come across a gnome sitting at the bottom of the same structure.

Completing the quest grants players 1,000 XP and helps them level up their battle pass in Fortnite Season 5.

