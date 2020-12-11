Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Where to find car parts near Dirty Docks and Compact Cars

Fortnite has revamped the quest system, and there are different rarities of challenges given by the NPCs in-game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 saw the rise of Bounty Hunters, and Agent Jonesy has been bringing new characters from other universes through the Zero Point. After the season started, players have noticed a vast amount of challenges sorted by rarity.

The highest rarity provides the highest amount of experience points (XP) to gamers in Fortnite. This piece talks about epic rarity challenges that require players to collect car parts.

Looking for car parts near Dirty Docks and Compact Cars in Fortnite Season 5

Cars were introduced last season, and players used 1them to barge into enemy builds and mobilize themselves. They were a great addition, allowing gamers to move faster around the map and use them for other purposes.

This season, players have a unique epic rarity quest where they need to make their way to the Compact Cars and Dirty Docks locations to find three car parts.

Image via Fortnite. gg

The first two car parts are easy to find, located at Compact Cars, between Colossal Coliseum and Dirty Docks. The first car part can be seen straight ahead from the entrance, and the second one behind the car junkyard piles.

After gamers find these two parts, they have to make their way to Dirty Docks. Here, they will notice two giant yellow cranes and a truck in front of it. Players will have to go near that vehicle and break the nearest blue shipping container to find the last part of the challenge.

After finding all the car parts, players will be rewarded with 20,000 XP, which can be used to level up the battle pass and unlock new items. However, this was the first stage of the Sparkplug's quests, and players can continue completing more such tasks in Fortnite to unlock new season-exclusive cosmetics and more.

