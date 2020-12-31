Where to find Mave at the Shipwreck Cove in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

In Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, a lot of new NPCs have been introduced. These NPCs provide players with quests, bounties, and weapons for them to use in the game.

Although Shipwreck Cove isn't new in Fortnite, players can finally visit it again as a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

It's located towards the end of the map in Fortnite, overlooking the ocean. On the map, this spot can be seen as small ponds towards the southernmost tip of the map.

Her basic skin can be unlocked at level 41 of the battle pass in Fortnite. She's one of the free character skins that Fortnite has to offer in this season.

As a part of the Wildheart set, Mave comes with a pair of Eagle's Form gliders, a Wildheart buckler back bling, and a Beastfang harvesting tool.

Finding Mave in Fortnite

Mave can directly be found south-east from the Catty Corner. Players can get a bounty from her or take a quest. Both these activities grant players gold bars.

Players can hire Mave to be a part of their team in Fortnite. They can also unlock the Zero Point skin for Mave when they reach tier 215 of the battle pass.

Fortnite is doing excessively well when it comes to the content they've been putting out for the past few seasons. Given the fact that had so many collaborations of late, the storyline and the content were bound to be good.

Fortnite also keeps attracting new players despite the fact that they've lost a huge player base once it was banned from the App Store on iOS.

Although the game is looking forward to making a return via the Nvidia NOW service, the chances of it being available as a standalone app on iOS devices is looking bleak at the moment.