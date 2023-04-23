Where to find Michael's safe key in Dead Island 2

The recently released Dead Island 2 takes players on a zombie-killing rampage through the streets of Los Angeles as they try to fight their way to safety. On their journey, they have a chance to encounter numerous side objectives and lootable lockboxes that reward them with various intriguing items that will surely be useful during their playthrough.

One such quest involves searching for Michael’s spare key set after completing the Halperin Hotel group of objectives. Since this quest is vital to the progression of the main campaign, it cannot be missed and is rather easy to find. This article guides players on where they can find this particular set of keys.

Note: Spoilers for Dead Island 2 will follow.

How to obtain Michael’s spare keys in Dead Island 2

Michael's spare keys are located in this trash can (Image via Dambuster Studios)

Players will first need to locate Michael’s house in Beverly Hills (Hella-A). Once there, follow the below-mentioned steps to locate his key:

Make your way to Jessie’s house and follow the way into Michael’s courtyard. Michael’s zombified Protege can be found hanging around near the front gate. Kill the zombie and loot it to obtain Michael’s Safe Key. Next, head back into the house via the open window and go to Michael’s safe. Unlock it using the key obtained previously to get your hands on the Defiant Hunting Knife. Next, make your way to the kitchen. Once there, go up to the Cock Board near a window to read the note Jessie left behind for Michael. Michael’s Spare Keys can be found lying inside the trash can on the floor directly below the Cock Board. Once you have collected the keys, head to the spare bedroom to search for Michael to progress in Dead Island 2’s campaign.

Who is Michael?

Michael, pictured in-game (Image via Dambuster Studios)

Michael, aka Michael Anders, is one of the several survivors and non-playable characters featured in Dead Island 2. Very little is known about him, save for the fact that he is the personal assistant to an unknown celebrity, speculated to be Emma Jaunt, at the time of writing this article.

Michael Anders is met by the Slayers shortly after an aircraft crash in Los Angeles at the beginning of the game and is a key character in the narrative.

Who are the notable characters of the game?

Dead Island 2’s cast features the Slayers, a group of zombie killers who dive into the campaign's events to wreak mayhem. The cast includes a total of 6 such playable Slayers:

Amy

Bruno

Carla

Dani

Jacob

Ryan

Additionally, the game also features several memorable non-playable characters who are integral to the plot and progression.

Dead Island 2 was released on April 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation home consoles worldwide. It is a sequel to Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide. Despite its troubling development, the title has been met with generally positive reviews across the board from both critics and fans alike.

