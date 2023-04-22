A sequel to the 2011 hit, Dead Island 2 features plenty of fun and engaging fights against mutated zombies spread across the game’s extensive campaign. One of the several bosses players will encounter during the campaign is Alesis Hernandez, a rather mutated zombie prone to using ranged attacks frequently. He is the second boss of the campaign.

Fortunately, this foe is rather easy to beat and the general guide on effortlessly defeating him is detailed in this article.

Note: Spoilers for Dead Island 2 will follow. Discretion is advised.

These steps will help you defeat Alesis Hernandez in Dead Island 2

Alesis is bloated and slow. He prefers to use melee attacks when in close range, followed by toxic poisonous attacks when far away. Here is a general walkthrough of this boss fight, with additional tips to help you along the way:

1. It is highly recommended to bring along melee weapons with you for this fight. Additionally, stock up on pipe bombs and healing items beforehand.

2. Alesis appears to have the following three major attacks:

Bile Spray : Alesis sprays bile on you in an arc-like fashion. This attack deals damage over time as the puke consists of Caustic X, so you need to be extra careful. Simply step back to stay out of his range when he uses this attack, and avoid walking into the residue left on the ground.

: Alesis sprays bile on you in an arc-like fashion. This attack deals damage over time as the puke consists of Caustic X, so you need to be extra careful. Simply step back to stay out of his range when he uses this attack, and avoid walking into the residue left on the ground. Caustic Spit : The mutated zombie can also use a massive area-of-effect attack by spitting out a ball of Caustic X, which is deadly to the player. Make sure to dodge this attack and stay out of range to avoid being hit.

: The mutated zombie can also use a massive area-of-effect attack by spitting out a ball of Caustic X, which is deadly to the player. Make sure to dodge this attack and stay out of range to avoid being hit. Grab Attack: Alesis can also grab you when you are too close to him. The attack is relatively easy to avoid. Just make sure to dodge at the right moment and maintain a safe distance from him.

3. Get as close to Alesis as possible during the fight, as this strategy seems to break the in-game AI, giving you a huge advantage. This exploit may be fixed later on in further patches of Dead Island 2.

4. Target his head and use melee weapons along with well-timed headshots to deal maximum damage.

5. Use the pipe bombs you stocked up on earlier to deal explosive area-of-effect damage on him occasionally.

6. Alesis will often try to grab you. So make sure to follow the button prompts to break free quickly and dish out a counterattack.

7. Keep dodging his attacks and deal damage to his head whenever you get the chance.

8. You can also make use of the various power boxes scattered throughout the arena to activate traps such as flames and poisonous exhausts to dish out environmental damage to Alesis. Keep in mind that these can only be used once.

9. Regular zombies will also join the fight, but make sure to concentrate on Alesis instead.

10. Defeating Alesis ends the battle as well as the spawning of additional foes.

