Where to find Mint and Pinecones in Genshin Impact

Mint and Pinecones are two materials used in the Spices From the West event in Genshin Impact. However, these are items that some players might be missing for one reason or another.

In that case, Travelers need to find new ways to farm these two items. Both items are bountiful and spread all over Teyvat, so obtaining them is a breeze.

There are 895 spawns for Mint and 311 spawns for Pinecones. Aside from the Spices From the West event, some Travelers may also wish to obtain these two items for various recipes. Regardless of their reasoning, here is a quick guide to help them out.

Mint and Pinecone locations in Genshin Impact

Travelers can buy seeds from Tubby in their Serenitea Pot (Image via miHoYo)

As of right now, no shops sell Pinecones. Similarly, one cannot obtain it via gardening or Expeditions. Mint is a little different in that players can buy it from shops and harvest it through their Serenitea Pot.

The seed to crop harvest ratio is 1:1, and the seeds only take two days and 22 hours to grow fully. These seeds only cost five Realm Currency, so it's easy to get five of them weekly. Alternatively, one can buy ten Mints from Chloris for 150 Mora each. Travelers can find her around the Windrise area.

The rest of this article will focus on where Genshin Impact players can harvest these two items.

Mint locations in Genshin Impact

It should become readily apparent to most players that this item is one of the most common items in the entire game. One can judge that claim through the interactive map alone, which shows that there are 895 of them all over Teyvat.

The only major places that Travelers won't find this item in are Enkanomiya and The Chasm (including its underground section).

Otherwise, go to any location shown on the above interactive map to start farming. If these options aren't enough for a player, they can also consult with the previous section and choose to either buy some or get them via gardening.

Pinecone locations in Genshin Impact

Pinecones are far more scarce than the previous item, although it should be noted that they're still far more common than most other items. Travelers can primarily find them scattered across Dragonspine and Mondstadt, usually near a tree of some kind.

Like with other interactive maps, Genshin Impact players can choose to zoom in to get a closer look at possible farming locations.

