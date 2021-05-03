Where to find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact

Noctilucous Jade is an extremely important resource found across various locations in Genshin Impact that is essential for unlocking Yanfei's character ascensions.

For those unaware of Yanfei, she is a new four-star rated pyro-elemental character in Genshin Impact. Yanfei was released along with Zhongli's banner re-run in update 1.5 and is arguably one of the strongest four-star rated characters in the game.

Obviously, the players who collected Yanfei from the respective banner would want to upgrade the character to her highest ascension level. However, in order to upgrade Yanfei's ascension levels, players will need to collect Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact.

Apart from finding this extremely precious resource across the map of Teyvat, players can also choose to purchase Noctilucous Jade from Shitou in Liyue. The NPC offers up to five Noctilucous Jades in exchange for 1,000 Mora each.

Fortunately for players who do not wish to spend Mora to collect Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact, this article provides a thorough rundown of where they can find this resource across the map of Teyvat.

Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact

There are a few locations on Genshin Impact's map where players can find a lot of Noctilucous Jade for Yanfei's character ascension. These locations include:

Players can find Noctilucous Jade in abundance inside the caves located in Liqyue

Players can also find a high quantity of this resource at the Mingyun Village located in the Qiongji Estuary.

Apart from these two notable spots on the map, there are a few other regions where players can find Noctilucous Jade. It is essential to note that this resource usually spawns inside caves, mines, and mountainous regions.

Here's an image of the Genshin Impact interactive map with all the possible locations to collect Noctilucous Jade from.

Noctilucous Jade locations in Teyvat (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map - miHoYo)

Visiting the marked locations on the map will allow players to collect massive amounts of Noctilucous Jade to further upgrade Yanfei's character ascension levels in Genshin Impact. Players should also note that Noctilucous Jade is an essential resource for Beidou's character ascension as well.

Players are advised to note that Noctilucous Jades follow a similar spawn cycle as other available resources on the map. This means that all the harvested Noctilucous Jades will be respawned with every server reset for Genshin Impact.