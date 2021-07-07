Top 10 Noctilucous Jade locations in Genshin Impact

Noctilucous Jade is needed for both Yanfei and Beidou's ascensions, and it's an ore that players can collect in Genshin Impact.

These ores are found in the blue rocks like in the picture above. They count as a local specialty for Liyue, which means Qiqi's passive works here.

As it's a local specialty of Liyue's, it also means that all of its spawn locations are in the Liyue province.

Genshin Impact players can't farm this material in other regions, so it's vital that they know their way around Liyue. One farming method includes buying the Noctilucous Jade for a small amount of Mora, with the rest including the player mining it. Claymore and Geo users are great for mining Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact.

10 great Noctilucous Jade locations in Genshin Impact

#10 - South of the Statue of the Seven - Geo

Two Noctilucous Jade locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here, players can find two Noctilucous Jades. It's underneath a cliff and is obstructed by some foilage. It's worth noting that there is also a minor treasure chest here for Genshin Impact players who haven't opened it yet.

An alternative view to the entrance of these two Noctilucous Jade (Image via Sportskeeda)

The above showcases how easy it is to miss this location and the two Noctilucous Jades are located right behind the foilage seen here.

#9 - In the mine north of the Statue of the Seven - Geo

Two more spawn here (Image via Sportskeeda)

This location only gives out two Noctilucous Jades like in the previous location, except it's easier to find. Players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven - Geo, fly north, and this mine should be pretty easy to spot on the southern side of this lake.

Inside this small cave are two Noctilucous Jades.

#8 - North of Wuwang Hill Teleport Waypoint

Another two to find in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are yet another two Noctilucous Jades to farm here. This time, there are other ores a player could also collect here, which makes this spot a little more valuable.

To farm here, Genshin Impact players just need to head to the Wuwang Hill Teleport Waypoint and go up north. It's hard to miss, as players can either jump from above to reach this section, or go around the ruins to get here.

#7 - Southwest of the northern Mingyun Village Teleport Waypoint

Three Noctilucous Jade can be found here (Image via Sportskeeda)

The location has three Noctilucous Jades, but it's a little obscure given its location can be confusing to newer Genshin Impact players. The entrance to this mine is going to be on the ground, and not on top of the mountain in Genshin Impact.

The entrance to this mine in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are two entrances to this mine, but the one shown above doesn't have enemies around it. All Genshin Impact players have to do is go through the entrance, turn right and they should see the three Noctilucous Jade spawns they want.

#6 - West of the Entombed City Outskirts

Three Noctilucous Jade can be found underneath the mountain (Image via Sportskeeda)

Directly east of Teleport Waypoint, here is a location where three Noctilucous Jade spawns (same as in the cover photo).

This is the entrance to the cave (Image via Sportskeeda)

Genshin Impact players should enter this cave, and follow it until they reach a body of water. It looks like it's too deep to go through, but players can swim through the pool of water and head toward their left to see three Noctilucous Jades next to a minecart.

#5 - Further north of the Statue of the Seven - Geo

Four Noctilucous Jade spawn out in the open (Image via Sportskeeda)

This location has four more Noctilucous Jades for the players to collect. It's directly north of the lake seen in an earlier spot, and it's out in the open, so Genshin Impact players cannot miss it. A bunch of Hilichurls are often seen mining here.

Surprisingly, the bomb barrel cannot blow up the four Noctilucous Jades for the players here. Instead, they will have to break it like normal.

#4 - South of Sal Terrae

Four Noctilucous Jade spawn out in the open here (one is offscreen to the right) (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is another example of finding four Noctilucous Jades out in the open in Genshin Impact. It's south of the Teleport Waypoint seen in Sal Terrae, right across the body of water. These ores are scattered about, but they're still easy to spot.

#3 - Mt. Tianheng

Five Noctilucous Jade spawn here (Image via Sportskeeda)

The entrance to this spot is noticeable, as there are some roots climbing toward it on the south side of Mt. Tiangheng. There are five Noctilucous Jades located right near the Geo Crystalflies, although one of them is hidden behind some foilage.

#2 - Shitou

Shitou can be found close to the southern Liyue Harbor Teleport Waypoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shitou sells five Noctilucous Jades. Once a player buys his inventory, it will reset after three days. This is a very quick method to get a lot of Noctilucous Jades, and it only costs 1000 Mora.

It would cost 5000 Mora in total to get all of the Noctilucous Jades here in Genshin Impact, which is practically nothing. He also sells ten Iron Chunks and ten White Iron Chunks for 120 and 400, respectively.

#1 - South of Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula

There's plenty of Noctilucous Jade here (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are a whopping six Noctilucous Jades to be found here, and it's extremely close to a quick teleport. The enemies here are weak and won't be much of a nuisance to Genshin Impact players seeking to quickly farm Noctilucous Jade.

It's worth noting that Cor Lapis spawns here as well. Other than that, the players can head just south of the "Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula" domain in Mingyun Village to find what they've been looking for.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul