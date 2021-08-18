Where to find Old Stone Slates and get the Inazuma Sword diagram in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, players need to find four Old Stone Slates to unlock The Farmer’s Treasure quest and earn the Amenoma Kageuchi diagram.

The Farmer’s Treasure story focuses on a shady character who claims to be a professional treasure hunter. This character, Saimon Jirou, asks Genshin Impact’s protagonist for help to find stone slates and offers treasure in return. However, he doesn’t offer any hints as to where the slates are located, leaving the Traveler to find them for themselves.

Old Stone Slate locations in Genshin Impact

The slates that the Traveler must find for Saimon Jirou are scattered throughout Inazuma. More specifically, all four Old Stone Slates are located on Narukami Island.

Slate location 1 - Konda Village

Old Stone Slate map location in Konda Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

One Old Stone Slate is located in Konda Village. Players will need to jump inside the well in this town, which can only be opened in the quest, “A Strange Story in Konda.” If this quest is incomplete, players will need to put The Farmer’s Treasure on hold until they complete it.

After jumping in the Konda well, players should follow the water down the stream until they see a room on their right. The Old Stone Slate is here in this room next to a Luxurious Chest.

Old Stone Slate in Konda Village (Image via ZaFrostPet)

Slate location 2 - Kamisato Estate

Old Stone Slate map location near Kamisato Estate (image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find the second Old Stone Slate near the Waverider Waypoint by Kamisato Estate. This slate is on the shore under a small tent.

Old Stone Slate near Kamisato Estate (image via ZaFrostPet)

Slate locations 3 & 4 - Araumi Ruins

Old Stone Slate map location in Araumi Ruins (Image via Genshin Impact)

Old Stone Slate map location by the Araumi Ruins teleport waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

The other two Old Stone Slates are located in the Araumi area of Inazuma. They are both inside the ruins in this area. To access these ruins, players will need the Memento Lens gadget, which can be obtained in the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline.

With the Memento Lens, players can scan the Kitsune statues in the round pillar in Araumi to open up the ruin entrance.

One Old Stone Slate is near an Electro cube puzzle in the ruins. To find it, players should go down a hole in the ground inside the ruins, run through the hallway and climb the stairs.

Old Stone Slate in Araumi Ruins (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The last Old Stone Slate is located next to the teleport waypoint inside Araumi Ruins. Players can find it around the buried debris.

Old Stone Slate by the Araumi Ruins teleport waypoint (Image via ZaFrostPet)

How to get the diagram for the Amenoma Kageuchi

With all four stone tablets, Genshin Impact players will be able to complete The Farmer’s Treasure, which awards a diagram for Amenoma Kageuchi.

The Traveler will first return to Saimon Jirou on Jinren Island. After going on a short escapade that Jirou designed to distract the Traveler, players will go back to confront Jirou again.

As it turns out, Jirou gets captured by some enemies he’d scammed while the Traveler was distracted. Players will fight a few waves of enemies here and then unlock a room of unimpressive treasures.

Later on, the Traveler will revisit Jirou and the Konda Village chief. The quest ends here, with the Traveler finally obtaining the Saimon Heirloom Blade Diagram. Players can learn this diagram in order to forge the 4-star sword, Amenoma Kageuchi.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh