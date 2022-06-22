Where to find the Pest Threads in Elden Ring and the lore behind Rot Incantations

Pest Threads is a unique Incantation in Elden Ring. It is part of the Servants of Rot’s Incantations and is the primary source of damage for the Lesser Kindreds of Rot that roam Scarlet Rot-infested areas in the Lands Between. The enemies can be challenging to go up against as they can easily overwhelm players with their numbers and maneuverability. They can also potentially spam Pest Threads, and these projectiles have really good tracking.

The Servants of Rot Incantations are few in number and might not look appealing, but they can definitely pack a punch when it matters.

There are plenty of Incantations to choose from in Elden Ring. Players have access to more spells than any previous Soulsborne title. And these spells, when paired with the right build, can be extremely deadly for any NPC or player.

Incantations are extremely versatile in the sense that there are a ton of them. Players can almost always use a variety of Incants in any sort of build. There are defensive as well offensive ones since Elden Ring encourages players to try out everything the game has to offer.

How to obtain the Pest Threads Incantation in Elden Ring, and who are the worshippers of the Rot?

The in-game item description of Pest Threads says,

"Do you have an interest in rot incantations?"

Pest Threads can be purchased from Sage Gowry after the player gives Millicent the Valkyrie Prosthesis. Millicent’s questline is one that players should not miss out on as it can be incredibly rewarding in terms of items as well as lore. The Servants of Rot Incantations are quite unique as they are few in number and heavily focus on the Scarlet Rot.

The Scarlet Rot is an Outer God entity much like the Greater Will. This cosmic being extends its will through the namesake Rot, which engulfs anything it comes in contact with. The Scarlet Rot is incredibly powerful and has left Caelid in ruin. The strongest of the Demigods, Starcourge Radahn, was driven mad when exposed to it.

There are beings that inhabit the Lands Between who seek to worship the Rot in all its forms. The most prominent of these beings are the Lesser Kindreds of Rot that roam Scarlet Rot-inflicted regions. They are crustacean/humanoid beings that use their signature Pest Threads and a long slicing glaive.

The signature Incantation that these foes use has insanely good tracking and can even go around corners.

The Incantation's item description states that these Lesser Kindreds of Rot are, in fact, worshippers of a Goddess who abandoned them. These beings are blindly devoted to any vessel capable of sustaining the Rot and are usually found praying at these infested locations. The Pest Threads Incantation offers a lot of insight into the dangerous and sometimes-beautiful nature of the Scarlet Rot.

Elden Ring heavily features the concept of tragic beauty. The Lands Between served as a beacon of order, and when the titular Elden Ring was shattered, everything went into a state of disarray. Needless to say, there is a lot to explore in Elden Ring and many more secrets to uncover in the vast and mystical world.

