Exploring Miquella’s lore in Elden Ring: A benevolent ruler or tyrannical despot?

Miquella, the Unalloyed is an Empyrean Demigod who rules over the fabled Haligtree in the Lands Between. He and his sister, Malenia are children of Marika and Radagon. The two Demigods are incredibly powerful and seemingly have no equal.

All the Demigods found in Elden Ring are offspring of Marika and are all vying for power after the events of the Shattering. The world is in complete disarray as the Tarnished make their way into the Lands Between and stake their claim on the Elden Ring.

Elden Ring’s lore has a lot of nuance and depth to it. The Lands Between serves as an excellent setting for the game, with more than enough space to fit a compelling story within. Players are also encouraged to try out the different branching paths present in the game. There are a ton of NPC questlines to complete, and each one is as intriguing as the last.

Elden Ring is also a world filled with tragedy and cosmic beings. The gods that hold influence over the world have their own nefarious goals, and some of the Demigods that the player will encounter act as vessels for some of these gods. These cosmic gods are Lovecraftian in nature, as Miyazaki has expressed fascination with the famed author’s works.

Diving into Miquella and Malenia’s origins and location

Miquella and Malenia, as described by Morgott, are twin prodigies. Malenia is known for her immense skill and the destructive Rot she harbors within, and Miquella is cursed with ageless immortality and a brilliant mind. Miquella is one of the most feared Demigods in the Lands Between, mostly due to his vast intellect and antagonistic nature towards the influence of any outer god.

The Empyrean is the benevolent ruler of the Haligtree, a tree that he himself created to rival the Erdtree. The Haligtree is known as a cradle for the misbegotten and scorned races in the Lands Between, and the most prominent of these races are the Albinaurics. The Albinaurics hold the Haligtree in high regard, and it is seen as a sort of 'promised land' for them. But like most things that are found in the Lands Between, there’s more to the Haligtree than meets the eye.

The Empyrean is widely known for rejecting the influence of any outer god. His followers are given a piece of his Unalloyed Gold to ward off any cosmic being. His Haligtree stands as a symbol for the oppressed, but on closer inspection, this benevolence is quite suspicious.

The Albinaurics, who journey toward the Haligtree in search of a home, are not allowed anywhere near but are made to guard the path. The soldiers who defend the city would rather kill themselves than let the player through. There is a lot of speculation on Miquella’s nature, and players are encouraged to sift through any bits of information that they find in-game.

Miquella’s Haligtree never grew to its full potential. The tree now stands as a monument to the Rot that has taken over it. Miquella had embedded himself into the tree hoping to get rid of both the siblings' curses.

The cocoon was later ransacked by Mohg, and the slumbering Empyrean was whisked away. Mohg kidnaps the Empyrean for his own nefarious reasons, and the Demigod remains in Mohgwyn, ever slumbering.

For players who want to learn about the lore of the world, Elden Ring has a ton of items that have lore descriptions within them. This gives the game its signature style and adds a ton of flavor to any playthrough.

