Where to find Pitfall Seeds in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Animal Crossing series is full of quirky and engaging scenarios as players live their virtual lives to the fullest. However, there are moments of chaos, such as being hunted by a swarm of bees or chased by spiders. One such surprising scenario includes being stuck in pitfalls while out on a stroll.

They are great for practical jokes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and can be obtained via non-organic means. Here's how to find and craft them in the acclaimed life-simulator game.

The Pitfall Seeds make a return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Traditionally, the Pitfall Seeds can be found buried underground and the same is true for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are indicated by the same star-like marking on the ground that shows something is buried on the spot.

Players can use a shovel to dig there and discover a Pitfall Seed, which looks like a white ball with a red exclamation mark. Discovering it this way will unlock the DIY Recipe to craft more of them.

Players can head to the workbench to craft the Pitfall Seed. The recipe consists of:

4 x clump of weeds

6 x tree branch

While fans can expect to come across it naturally, it is a rare opportunity. Additionally, once someone (whether a player or NPC) finds themselves in it, they will struggle for a few seconds and only then will they be able to hop out. At this point, the seed will be consumed, and they will not be able to obtain the DIY Recipe for it this way.

In case of the towners, if players come across them while the NPCs are stuck, talking to them will have them spout unique dialog and then they will get out with some effort. Depending on the NPC's personality, they will then be in a sad or angry mood.

Other ways to obtain crafting recipe for Pitfall Seed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If players find themselves unlucky (or lucky?) enough to not come across a Pitfall Seed on their island, they have some other options. However, randomness will still play a factor here.

Visit a friend: Players can try visiting a friend's island and dig around the spots they suspect in hopes of finding a Pitfall Seed. If their buddy already owns the DIY Recipe, they could craft one, bury it, and then have their friend unearth it. This is an easy way of obtaining the recipe.

Bottle washed ashore: At times, players can find a bottle that washes ashore from the ocean. There is a chance that the content inside will be a DIY Recipe, which can include the Pitfall Seed.

There is no real benefit to being trapped in or trapping others in Pitfall Seeds besides it being a gag. It does not affect or lower NPC's friendships even if the anthropomorphic towners fall prey to the trap. Players have even managed to find innovative ways to use the item in races amidst friends.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released on March 20, 2020, by Nintendo exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid-console platform.

